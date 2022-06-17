ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Ford F-150 Lightning Vs Rivian R1T: Which Is More Efficient?

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of Spec Reviews has been spending its time testing the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T of late. Kyle Conner just picked up his own R1T, and the channels have been putting the Lightning to the test for some time now. In this recent video, Kyle and Jordan head...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Forget About Buying Your Ford EV Once The Lease Is Up

Ford recently made a significant change to its EV lease agreement. As of this month, customers no longer have the option to purchase the vehicle at the end of the lease term. Cars Direct got hold of a letter sent to dealers recently. A Ford Credit spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter. The new rule is currently applicable to 37 states, but the change will be in effect for the rest of the country by the fourth quarter of 2022.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Owner Trades In Gas For EV: Delivery & Impressions

This Tesla Model Y owner just took delivery of his all-new Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. However, what's arguably more important is that he traded in his 2016 F-150 (gas-powered, of course) to get into the new electric version. While we love a good highly produced YouTube video by...
CARS
makeuseof.com

The 5 Best High-Performance Electric Cars on the Market

The new generation of EVs have quickly become the standard-bearers of performance in every segment they occupy. From ultra-high performance SUVs like the new Hummer EV and the Rivian R1T to super sedans like the Tesla Model S Plaid, EVs are crushing their ICE competition in terms of performance and speed.
CARS
insideevs.com

This Mad 1,200+ HP Tesla-Swapped Chevrolet C10 Has Two Model S Motors

Whenever enthusiasts want to convert an older gas-burning vehicle to electric and they want the resulting vehicle to be fun, they put a Tesla motor in it, preferably from a performance model. But for some one is never enough, like in the case of this absolutely bonkers old 1985 Chevrolet C10 that is motivated by two Model S motors that together give this truck in excess of 1,200 horsepower and all-wheel drive.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Trucks#Vehicles#Lightning Vs Rivian R1#Spec Reviews#Rivian#Gmc Hummer Ev#The Large Battery Pack
CarBuzz.com

Ford Will Make The Maverick Hybrid Truck Even Better

If you are in the market for a 2022 Ford Maverick truck, you must currently choose between outstanding fuel economy or superior off-road ability. That's because the Maverick Hybrid truck is only available with front-wheel-drive. If you desire all-wheel-drive, you must opt for the more powerful (but less efficient) 2.0-liter EcoBoost gas version. As seen elsewhere in Ford's lineup, customers are increasingly demanding AWD in their trucks and SUVs. Ford isn't the type of company to ignore consumer preferences, which is why this option will likely come to the Maverick Hybrid truck very soon.
CARS
insideevs.com

2021-22 Chevrolet Bolt EV & EUV Discounts Are Unreal: Over 1,100% Off

We recently shared that the upcoming 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV would arrive with much lower starting prices. Now, we've learned from CarsDirect that Chevy is already offering comparable discounts on the 2022 model. In fact, the publication says the Bolt family of EVs is now seeing discounts that exceed 1,100 percent.
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Watch truck owner try to unplug charging Tesla with owner inside

A video was recently posted on Reddit revealing a pickup truck owner intentionally attempting to unplug a charging Tesla. The truck driver pulls right up behind the car, which is plugged in at a public charging station, gets out of the truck, and starts pulling on the charging cable. The video cuts out before he's able to remove the cable.
CARS
Fox News

Here's how powerful the Ford Bronco Raptor really is

Ford said the 2022 Bronco Raptor would have more than 400 horsepower, and it cleared the bar with room to spare. Ford CEO Jim Farley has confirmed the official power rating for the new model on Twitter ahead of the start of deliveries this summer. The high performance Bronco Raptor...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Watch Rivian R1T Drag Raced Against Ford F-150 Lightning And ICE Trucks

The only three electric pickups currently on sale in the US, the Ford F-150, the Rivian R1T and the GMC Hummer EV are also the quickest trucks on the market too. We haven’t experienced the Hummer accelerating, although its performance specs are really impressive, especially given its weight, but we have experienced the other two and they pull so much stronger than any previous ICE truck.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Losing Money On Every Mustang Mach-E Sold

As chip shortages, supply chain issues, and the war between Russia and Ukraine wreak havoc on the automotive industry, manufacturers have had to increase vehicle prices at an astronomical rate. No type of automobile has been affected greater than the EV, no doubt due to its heavy reliance on semiconductor chips to function. But while Tesla has increased prices multiple times in recent months, some manufacturers have retained the affordability of their models. One such manufacturer is Ford with the Mustang Mach-E. But now it's emerged that Ford is no longer turning a profit on the Mach-E, despite slight inflation-related price increases, as rising production costs mean that in keeping its mainstream EV affordable, the Blue Oval is potentially taking a hit on every car it produces.
BUSINESS
notebookcheck.net

Skarper electric motor transforms standard bike into high-performance e-bike

The Skarper e-bike conversion kit has been unveiled, allowing you to transform a regular bike into an electric bike. The kit includes a 250 W motor combined with a 202 Wh lithium-ion battery; the part is named DiskDrive. The wireless drive system can assist you at speeds up to 32 kph (~20 mph) with up to 60 km (~37 miles) range. DiskDrive is light yet powerful, weighing 3.3 kg (~7.3 lbs).
BICYCLES
RideApart

Outrider USA Coyote Is An All-Electric 4WD That Could Change The World

We live in a world that’s largely built by and for able-bodied people, with not a whole lot of thought given to accessibility for those living with disabilities. In many cases, disabled people and their families are left to figure it out and make necessary accommodations on their own. Very frequently, if people become disabled later in life, and they’re no longer able to access or enjoy some activities they once loved, well, that’s just too bad.
CARS
Robb Report

This Sleek New Solar-Powered EV Sedan Can Go Months Without Charging

Click here to read the full article. Lightyear doesn’t think battery-powered vehicles are sustainable enough. That’s why the Dutch-based tech startup has spent the past six years working on a solar-powered EV called the 0. And now the company says that vehicle, which can supposedly go months between charges, is finally ready to hit the road. The 0 is a more refined version of the One concept that Lightyear first showed off in 2019. The production EV still has the same teardrop-shaped body and rear wheel spats as the prototype, but everything else has been simplified. From the nose to the long...
CARS
AOL Corp

Ford recalls nearly 3 million U.S. vehicles over rollaway concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling more than 2.9 million vehicles that could roll away because a damaged or missing part may prevent the vehicle from shifting into the intended gear. In a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Ford said the recall covers various 2013-2019...
CARS
MotorAuthority

VW "Half-track Fox" restored and rebuilt after 60 years

Six decades ago, an enterprising mechanic turned a Volkswagen Microbus into a half-track. Known as the "Half-track Fox," the unique van just emerged from a full restoration to once again tackle mountainous terrain. The Half-track Fox was built in May 1962 at VW's plant in Hannover, Germany. It was delivered...
CARS
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2011-2016 LML Duramax Diesel Engine Facts You Need to Know

Duramax. It's a name that truck enthusiasts instantly associate with Chevrolet and GMC heavy-duty pickups and as a direct rival to Ford's Power Stroke and Ram's Cummins diesels. The 6.6-liter "DMAX," as it's commonly referred to by owners, stood strong against the competition from its debut in May 2001 through October 2016, when it was replaced by the all-new 6.6-liter Duramax L5P. During those 15 years, DMAX Ltd. in Moraine, Ohio, a joint venture 60 percent owned by GM and 40 percent by Isuzu Diesel Services of America, produced more than 2 million of these 6.6-liter turbodiesels that were placed under the hoods of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 HDs.
CARS
insideevs.com

Owner Suggests Tesla Model 3 Is Not Worth The Money, Regrets Purchase

The Tesla Model 3 is undoubtedly a fantastic car. After all, there's a reason why it's the best-selling EV of all time. But it's not without its problems. And it's also rather expensive - around $10,000 more than it was when it first went on sale. Hence alternatives that benefit from the full $7,500 Tax Credit, like the Polestar 2, are beginning to make more and more sense.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy