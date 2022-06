(Stuart, Iowa) – A man who threatened to commit suicide, Sunday night, was safely talked out of danger by Stuart Police. Authorities say at around 11:47-p.m., Sunday, Stuart Officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 200 Block of SE 7th Street on the report of a suicidal guest. While on scene, officers learned that the male guest had left the hotel prior to their arrival and was in the area on foot.

STUART, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO