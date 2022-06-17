ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hank Williams Jr. Releases Full Blown Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bEkDe_0gDw0yY300

Hank Williams Jr. continues to prove that he still has it.

It’s no secret that the famed country singer has had a difficult 2022, losing his wife Mary Jane after she had complications from a medical procedure.

However, Bocephus has continued to push on through tragedy, and went on with touring.

And on top of that, he released his brand new blues cover album, Rich White Honky Blues, today.

The 73-year-old has already released a few face melting singles with R.L. Burnside’s “Georgia Women,” and “Fireman Ring The Bell,” along with Barbara Dane and Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Jesus Won’t You Come by Here,” and “.44 Special Blues.”

The album is all about paying homage to his blues heroes, like Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner, and previously stated Lightnin’ Hopkins and R.L. Burnside.

“The blues is where it all comes from. It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there.

I’ve always flirted with this stripped back blues, all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Needless to say, he did his due diligence released a rock solid tribute record to his heroes.

Rich White Honky Blues marks the first album with any original music Hank Jr. has released in the past seven years, and the project is yet another perfect display of the versatility the country icon still has in his tank.

Here’s a few of my favorites:

“I Like It When It’s Stormy”

“TV Mama”

“Take Out Some Insurance”

“Call Me Thunderhead”

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him

The one and only Waylon Jennings would’ve been 85 years old today. Born on June 15th, 1937, in Littlefield, Texas, he dropped out of high school at age 16, determined to become a full-time musician. In 1958, Buddy Holly arranged Waylon’s first recording session, and hired him to play bass. In 1959, while on tour with Buddy and his band, Waylon famously gave up his seat on the plane that crashed and ultimately killed Buddy, J. P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson and Ritchie Valens. […] The post Waylon Jennings Once Told Conway Twitty “I’ve Never Seen That Many Ugly Women In My Life” Opening A Show For Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Whiskey Riff

Hank Williams Jr. Releases Boot Stompin’ Cover Of R.L. Burnside’s “Fireman Ring The Bell,” From Upcoming Album ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Hank Williams Jr. went all the way there with this new track, and I’m here for it. As he gears up to release his next album, Rich White Honky Blues, he’s already given us a taste of what’s to come with a few songs, including “Georgia Women,” “.44 Special Blues,” and “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.”
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Knockout Rendition Of The Ray Charles & Willie Nelson Hit, “Georgia On My Mind”

GOOSEBUMPS. Kelly Clarkson always comes through with fantastic country covers on her show, but this might just be my favorite one yet. For a segment of Kellyoke a couple weeks back, she performed a knockout version of the all-time classic, “Georgia On My Mind.” She has the most incredible vocals, and I really don’t think there’s a song out there she couldn’t sing… seriously, I need a Kelly country covers album like I need oxygen. “Georgia On My Mind” was […] The post Kelly Clarkson Delivers Knockout Rendition Of The Ray Charles & Willie Nelson Hit, “Georgia On My Mind” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Barbara Dane
Person
Robert Johnson
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Praises Costar Melissa Gilbert’s New Book

Actress Karen Grassle of the classic TV show Little House on the Prairie is offering up some high praise for costar Melissa Gilbert’s book. It’s the latest one produced by Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on the show. Grassle played matriarch Caroline Ingalls on there. Well, let’s take a look and see what Grassle is saying about Gilbert’s book.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Aaron Watson Goes For The “Jugular Of Mainstream Country Music” With New Album, ‘Unwanted Man’

Aaron Watson has been teasing his new Unwanted Man album, only a few months after dropping his 2021 American Soul album…. And the day is finally here. The Texas native has been a mainstay in the Texas country music scene for over 20 years, wracking up a number one Top Country Album with his 2015 project The Underdog, along with his first mainstream radio hit “Outta Style.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Blues#The Blues#Honky#Lightnin Hopkins
Whiskey Riff

Larry Fleet Delivers An Incredible Acoustic Rendition Of Earl Thomas Conley’s “Holding Her And Loving You”

There’s just something about a live acoustic performance from Larry Fleet that feels like a borderline spiritual awakening. The soulful country singer burst onto the country music scene back in 2020 with his smash hit “Where I Find God,” which gave us all a peace of mind when the COVID-19 pandemic first touched down in the United States and we were so uncertain of the future.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977

Even though Waylon Jennings hated one of his biggest hit songs, “Luckenbach, Texas (Back to the Basics of Love),” it helped him earn one of the highest-selling albums of his career. In April 1977, he released his 24th studio album, ‘Ol Waylon, which was his fourth solo album in a row to reach the top of the country charts. It hit #1 on May 27 and stayed at the top of the charts for 13 weeks to became country music’s […] The post On This Date: Waylon Jennings Was Topping The Charts With His 24th Studio Album, ‘Ol Waylon,’ In 1977 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

154K+
Followers
10K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy