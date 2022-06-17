Hank Williams Jr. Releases Full Blown Blues Album, ‘Rich White Honky Blues’

Hank Williams Jr. continues to prove that he still has it.

It’s no secret that the famed country singer has had a difficult 2022, losing his wife Mary Jane after she had complications from a medical procedure.

However, Bocephus has continued to push on through tragedy, and went on with touring.

And on top of that, he released his brand new blues cover album, Rich White Honky Blues, today.

The 73-year-old has already released a few face melting singles with R.L. Burnside’s “Georgia Women,” and “Fireman Ring The Bell,” along with Barbara Dane and Lightnin’ Hopkins’ “Jesus Won’t You Come by Here,” and “.44 Special Blues.”

The album is all about paying homage to his blues heroes, like Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, Big Joe Turner, and previously stated Lightnin’ Hopkins and R.L. Burnside.

“The blues is where it all comes from. It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there.

I’ve always flirted with this stripped back blues, all the way back to the ‘80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it.”

Needless to say, he did his due diligence released a rock solid tribute record to his heroes.

Rich White Honky Blues marks the first album with any original music Hank Jr. has released in the past seven years, and the project is yet another perfect display of the versatility the country icon still has in his tank.

Here’s a few of my favorites:

“I Like It When It’s Stormy”

“TV Mama”

“Take Out Some Insurance”

“Call Me Thunderhead”