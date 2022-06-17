Drone test for delivering school meals

Pupils taking GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2023 will know the topics they will be questioned on ahead of testing. The approach in Northern Ireland is similar to that already announced in Scotland and Wales. In a letter to school principals, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the move would...
A farmer has spoken about the toll on him and his family after losing his entire dairy herd of 500 to bovine tuberculosis (TB). Gwyndaf Thomas, who farms near Meidrim in Carmarthenshire, has had to rebuild his farm after the loss five years ago. He now milks 260 cows but...
An MP has tabled an early day motion in Parliament calling for a town's driving test centre to be saved. North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan urged the Department for Transport to back moves to keep the centre in Whitchurch. The Liberal Democrat MP said the town council and campaigners had...
A walker who emailed a council to thank them for rewilding a disused golf course was left disappointed after the authority said the grass had not been cut due to a broken lawnmower. Steve Walters said there was a "touch of" mowing at Western Golf Course in Leicester in the...
Comments / 0