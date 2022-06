Click here to read the full article. Target is bringing back its annual sales event in July, during the same period Amazon’s Prime Day is expected to occur. In its fourth annual iteration, Target’s Deal Days event will run online via the Target app and website between July 11 and 13. The three-day sales event will include deal on “hundreds of thousands of items” across food and beverage, electronics, beauty, home, apparel and toys and will not require any membership fees. Amazon announced last week that its annual two-day sales event, Prime Day, will return on July 12 and 13. This annual...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO