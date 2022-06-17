ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red-hot England sizzle and post new world record score as Jos Buttler hits 162

By David Charlesworth
 5 days ago

England set a new record for the highest 50-over total in history as Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone shone in their 498 for four against the Netherlands on a sweltering day in Amstelveen.

Not only did this remarkable effort eclipse the previous one-day international best of 481 for six England amassed against Australia three years ago, but it also betters the 496 for four Surrey registered against Gloucestershire which had stood as the List A best since April 2007.

Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one delivery, reaching three figures from 47 balls, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as their semi-professional opponents were punished to the fullest extent by a series of costly fielding errors.

Livingstone walked out with the total on 407 for four and blazed the quickest half-century by an Englishman off 16 balls – finishing on 66 not out from 22 deliveries, the coup de grace following a staggering few hours.

Phil Salt’s maiden international ton and Dawid Malan’s first in ODIs in a 222-run union helped England recover from the early loss of Jason Roy , bowled by his cousin Shane Snater, before Buttler kicked the visitors into overdrive.

Dropped on 37, Buttler, the most valuable player and top-scorer at this year’s Indian Premier League, clattered seven fours and 14 sixes in what is Matthew Mott’s first game as England white-ball head coach.

