This week's new music on Audacy All New: Drake, Lana Del Rey, BRELAND, and more

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

Press play for the latest from Drake , Lana Del Rey , BRELAND , Lil Baby , Bryce Vine , Black Eyed Peas , beabadoobee , Chance The Rapper , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (June 17):

Texts Go Green - Drake

Jimmy Cooks - Drake

Vinyl Days - Logic

U-Digg - Lil Baby

Surprise - Chlöe

Natural - Breland

DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas

Big Lyfe - Kevin Gates

killer - FKA twigs

Mercury - Steve Lacy

Conceited - Flo Milli

Giving Up - TSHA

Summer Moon - Leon Bridges

The Highs & The Lows - Chance the Rapper

Puffer - Cautious Clay

Cleopatra - Nova Twins

GAS! - Shaboozey

Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange

Black Punk - Rico Nasty

chosen - Dua Saleh

Nobody - Bryce Vine

HAHA - Al-Doms

Everything Is Permanent - Dawes

Buddy's Rendezvous - Lana Del Rey

Sweet Romance - Delaney Minta

Any Old Miracle - Phosphorescent

Second Born (Acoustic) - Third Eye Blind

FATHER'S DAY - Kota the Friend

10:36 - beabadoobee

Call Me Every Day - Chris Brown

First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami) - Gucci Mane

Gotta Move On - Diddy

New York - Money Man

No Names - Scorey

Rich How I'm Dyin - HOTBOII

Bentley Coupe - Social House

Trick - Erica Banks

We Need To Talk About It - Ben Harper

Want Some - Beenie Man

Scenic Route - B.o.B

CORSA - Hit-Boy

Family Affair - Wale the Sage

WATAWI (feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza) - Ckay

The Room - Flying Lotus

That's How God Made Me - Joy Oladokun

Life Is Yours - Foals

Can't Keep Up - Brett Eldredge

