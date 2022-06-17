This week's new music on Audacy All New: Drake, Lana Del Rey, BRELAND, and more
Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.
LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New
Press play for the latest from Drake , Lana Del Rey , BRELAND , Lil Baby , Bryce Vine , Black Eyed Peas , beabadoobee , Chance The Rapper , and more this week on Audacy All New.
New this week (June 17):
Texts Go Green - Drake
Jimmy Cooks - Drake
Vinyl Days - Logic
U-Digg - Lil Baby
Surprise - Chlöe
Natural - Breland
DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas
Big Lyfe - Kevin Gates
killer - FKA twigs
Mercury - Steve Lacy
Conceited - Flo Milli
Giving Up - TSHA
Summer Moon - Leon Bridges
The Highs & The Lows - Chance the Rapper
Puffer - Cautious Clay
Cleopatra - Nova Twins
GAS! - Shaboozey
Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange
Black Punk - Rico Nasty
chosen - Dua Saleh
Nobody - Bryce Vine
HAHA - Al-Doms
Everything Is Permanent - Dawes
Buddy's Rendezvous - Lana Del Rey
Sweet Romance - Delaney Minta
Any Old Miracle - Phosphorescent
Second Born (Acoustic) - Third Eye Blind
FATHER'S DAY - Kota the Friend
10:36 - beabadoobee
Call Me Every Day - Chris Brown
First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami) - Gucci Mane
Gotta Move On - Diddy
New York - Money Man
No Names - Scorey
Rich How I'm Dyin - HOTBOII
Bentley Coupe - Social House
Trick - Erica Banks
We Need To Talk About It - Ben Harper
Want Some - Beenie Man
Scenic Route - B.o.B
CORSA - Hit-Boy
Family Affair - Wale the Sage
WATAWI (feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza) - Ckay
The Room - Flying Lotus
That's How God Made Me - Joy Oladokun
Life Is Yours - Foals
Can't Keep Up - Brett Eldredge
