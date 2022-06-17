ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

This week's new music on Audacy All New: Drake, Lana Del Rey, BRELAND, and more

By Audacy Staff
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImfcB_0gDw0FGi00

Stop hunting for this week’s new releases all over the place. Each week, we scour the soundscape to bring together a playlist of the hottest new tracks spanning Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Alternative, and Country.

LISTEN NOW: Audacy All New

Press play for the latest from Drake , Lana Del Rey , BRELAND , Lil Baby , Bryce Vine , Black Eyed Peas , beabadoobee , Chance The Rapper , and more this week on Audacy All New.

New this week (June 17):

Texts Go Green - Drake
Jimmy Cooks - Drake
Vinyl Days - Logic
U-Digg - Lil Baby
Surprise - Chlöe
Natural - Breland
DON'T YOU WORRY - Black Eyed Peas
Big Lyfe - Kevin Gates
killer - FKA twigs
Mercury - Steve Lacy
Conceited - Flo Milli
Giving Up - TSHA
Summer Moon - Leon Bridges
The Highs & The Lows - Chance the Rapper
Puffer - Cautious Clay
Cleopatra - Nova Twins
GAS! - Shaboozey
Heavy Heart - Bartees Strange
Black Punk - Rico Nasty
chosen - Dua Saleh
Nobody - Bryce Vine
HAHA - Al-Doms
Everything Is Permanent - Dawes
Buddy's Rendezvous - Lana Del Rey
Sweet Romance - Delaney Minta
Any Old Miracle - Phosphorescent
Second Born (Acoustic) - Third Eye Blind
FATHER'S DAY - Kota the Friend
10:36 - beabadoobee
Call Me Every Day - Chris Brown
First Impression (feat. Quavo & Yung Miami) - Gucci Mane
Gotta Move On - Diddy
New York - Money Man
No Names - Scorey
Rich How I'm Dyin - HOTBOII
Bentley Coupe - Social House
Trick - Erica Banks
We Need To Talk About It - Ben Harper
Want Some - Beenie Man
Scenic Route - B.o.B
CORSA - Hit-Boy
Family Affair - Wale the Sage
WATAWI (feat. Davido, Focalistic & Abidoza) - Ckay
The Room - Flying Lotus
That's How God Made Me - Joy Oladokun
Life Is Yours - Foals
Can't Keep Up - Brett Eldredge

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like Alt Now , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Don't Metal In My Affairs , Collabornation , Audacy New Country , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Danny Trejo on how to survive prison

Actor Danny Trejo has spoken at length in the past about his experiences with incarceration and his subsequent rise to film and TV stardom. Now he’s offering some advice you hopefully never have to use.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fka Twigs
Person
Wale
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Beenie Man
Person
Bryce Vine
Person
Ed Lover
Person
Lana Del Rey
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steve Lacy#New Country#Mercury#Quavo Yung
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Music
Audacy

Audacy

60K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy