Polk Jail report – Friday, June 17, 2022

A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.

WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO