Polk Jail report – Friday, June 17, 2022

fox5atlanta.com
Cook at Hall County Jail charged with assaulting female inmates
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man contracted to work in the Hall County Jail has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery against the jail's female inmates. Officials say 49-year-old Charles Henry Rice of Cumming worked for Trinity Food Service, which contracts meal services for the Hall County Jail.
Men who set up fake marijuana deals, robbed two men at gunpoint sentenced to prison
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were sentenced to prison after prosecutors said they set up fake marijuana transactions and then robbed two different victims, shooting one of them. Prosecutors said Eric Elam, 28, of DeKalb County and Troy Fiddes, 20, of Newton County, set up the two transactions...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, June 21st
Tyler McKnight, age 25 of Sand Rock – Failure to Appear on prior charges of Resisting Arrest, State Health Order, Speeding (two counts), Reckless Driving, Failure to Signal, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Seatbelt Violation, Insurance Violation, Expired Tag, Improper Passing , Attempting to Elude and a new charge of Attempting to Elude;
WDEF
Sheriff identifies victim in Sand Mountain shooting
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The Sheriff in DeKalb County has identified the man killed in a shooting over the weekend. 61 year old Sammy Lee Frasier was shot Sunday in the Grove Oak community on Sand Mountain. The Sheriff is not releasing further details of the case at...
Drug arrests take methamphetamine, pills off DeKalb County streets
DeKalb County deputies have made nearly three-dozen drug arrests throughout June.
CNHI
911 call details frantic moments after fatal shooting
A Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office captain said Tuesday investigators have found no link between a Chatsworth man who was shot and killed earlier this month in southern Whitfield County and the people who live in the house that he was shot outside of. Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, was shot on Saturday, June 11, around 6:54 p.m. outside of a house at 1983 Riverbend Road.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County man found shot to death in home
An investigation is underway after a DeKalb County man was found shot to death. Sammy Lee Frasier, 61, of Grove Oak was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday after a shooting at a residence on County Road 541, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office and...
June 21, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Three people shot to death at home in Austell, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police said three people were shot to death at a home in Austell on Tuesday. Police said officers responded to a home on Gardner Street around 12:30 p.m., where they found three adults had been shot. A male suspect was taken into custody....
Deputies searching for endangered teen who vanished days ago in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A Carroll County family is pleading for the public’s help to find their daughter who vanished almost a week ago. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says Kaylee Jones’ family reported her missing on June 14. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
thebharatexpressnews.com
Georgia mother murdered in apartment complex after her ex-boyfriend ‘lured’ her there: report
A Georgia woman has been fatally shot after she was “lured” into an apartment complex south of Atlanta by her ex-boyfriend to fight his current girlfriend, WXIA reports. South Fulton Police Department Chief Keith Meadows told local media that De’ja McCrary arrived at Camelot Condominiums with her 4-year-old son, who suffered minor scratches in the alleged ambush.
daystech.org
Maintenance worker caught smuggling drugs, cell phones into Fulton jail
Deputies stated Mullens admitted that he gave inmates prohibited gadgets like tobacco merchandise on a number of events. He additionally confessed to giving the inmate the cellphone June 7, and stated he’s acquired Cash App funds in alternate for gadgets. Mullens denied being concerned with the opposite contraband discovered...
POLICE: Man tased, jailed on multiple charges following domestic incident
Police arrested a Cedartown-area man on Thursday morning after they were called out for a domestic incident, per Polk County
Medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle drugs into Fulton County jail arrested in Mississippi
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A medical assistant accused of trying to smuggle contraband into the Fulton County Jail has been arrested after a month on the run. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said TreQuera Lashell Ford was taken into custody in Grenada, Mississippi following an extensive search. [DOWNLOAD:...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Drowning victim’s name released as DNR continues search for remains
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources continued the search for the remains of Kaiyan Ding, 29 of Atlanta on Sunday after he drowned in Lake Lanier on Saturday afternoon. Hall County Fire Rescue received a 9-1-1 call on Saturday, June 18 about a possible drowning near Holiday Marina in the southern part of Hall County. HCFR’s Water Rescue 1 responded at approximately 2 p.m. in an attempt to save Ding.
CBS 46
2 dead, 3 seriously injured after car crashes into tree in Cherokee County
Cherokee County, Ga. (CBS46) - Two people are dead, and three others were seriously injured after a car flew off a road and hit a tree in Cherokee County, according to deputies. The accident happened at around 4:30p.m. Sunday on Yellow Creek Road. Deputies said a Ford F250 was traveling...
CBS 46
Investigators charge six believed to be involved in illegal street racing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit led to the arrest of six Georgia residents who police believe were involved in illegal street racing in Woodstock in April. Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Arnold Mill Road and...
CNHI
Area Arrests for June 18/19
Editor’s note: The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation. Felicia Jean Allen, 32, 1052 Tunnel Hill Varnell Road,...
CBS 46
Ga. parents believe missing teen daughter lured away by someone she met online
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two metro Atlanta parents are in crisis. Their 16-year-old daughter is missing. Kaylee Jones hasn’t been seen in a week. Her Carroll County parents believe she was lured away by someone she met online. They are sounding the alarm, pleading for other parents to take steps to monitor their children’s social media activities.
REPORT: Police track down man who fled scene while officers serving warrants
Weapons, suspected meth seized during arrest Police were able to locate a man who had fled the scene when they
Polk Today
