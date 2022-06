Summer started early Tuesday morning, and finally, the weather is catching up to the calendar! Not only is it going to be warm and sunny on Wednesday, but for the first time this season, the warm weather is going to stick around. High temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. If we reach the 80s on Wednesday, it will tie the record for the latest in the year Spokane has reached 80°+ for the first time. It will be close. Regardless, it is going to feel like summer has arrived, at long last.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO