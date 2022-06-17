ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Review: 'Mad God,' Jennifer Lopez, a new 'Father of the Bride' and more movies for the weekend

By Noel Murray
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

‘Mad God’

The word “visionary” gets tossed around too much, but there’s really no better way to describe the spectacularly bleak animated science-fiction film “Mad God” or its creator, Phil Tippett . Best known for his effects work on franchises like “Star Wars,” “RoboCop” and “Jurassic Park,” Tippett started making “Mad God” in the 1990s, before setting it aside and returning to it a decade ago. The film is an elaborately detailed depiction of a depraved, irredeemable universe. It’s also a showcase for Tippett’s mastery of the stop-motion animation techniques he had to abandon in his day job once CGI became the Hollywood standard.

“Mad God” has a simple plot, ostensibly repeated twice. In both of the movie’s halves, a masked figure known as “the Assassin” embarks on a carefully mapped-out mission to destroy a hellish world filled with monstrous creatures and unimaginable cruelty. Tippett weeds out the squeamish in the film’s first part, which drips with bodily fluids and is spiked with scenes of extreme torture. Part two of “Mad God” is more colorful and whimsical, although ultimately the entire picture feels like a nightmare, rooted in a deeply pessimistic take on reality.

Tippett eschews dialogue, letting his astonishing designs and intricate animation tell the story. It’s an impressive feat — if perhaps not dazzling enough to sway viewers who can’t abide rampant grotesquerie. For animation and sci-fi fans with strong stomachs and adventurous tastes, though, “Mad God” is a must. There’s never been a movie quite like it: an unflinching tour through the darkest recesses of a brilliant artist’s mind.

‘Mad God.’ Not rated. 1 hour, 23 minutes. Available on Shudder

‘Halftime’

The title of the Jennifer Lopez documentary “Halftime” primarily refers to the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami that Lopez co-headlined with Shakira back in 2020 . Directed by Amanda Micheli, the film is partly a comprehensive biography of the actor-singer-dancer-entrepreneur and partly a fly-on-the-wall doc about the heady months leading up to that Super Bowl performance, which came at the same time Lopez was drawing Oscar buzz for the movie “Hustlers.”

“Halftime” also refers to Lopez hitting the milestone of her 50th birthday, while still strong, fit and popular. Because she’s been on TV and in the movies since her early 20s — and a superstar since the late 1990s — it’s easy to forget that Lopez’s time in the spotlight has been shadowed by rumors, jokes and jabs, as everything from her talent to her curves to her personal life has been scrutinized. Micheli covers all of that while documenting the hard work and deep feeling that goes into Lopez's day-to-day life as a beloved entertainer and mom of adolescent twins.

“Halftime” is no warts-and-all exposé. It’s an unapologetically pro-Lopez project, revealing only what the star wants her fans and skeptics to know about how she’s dealt with her many career disappointments. But Lopez has been such a powerful cultural presence that she’s earned this kind of tribute. And ending the movie with her big Super Bowl moment — laced with subtle political commentary about President Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric — proves cathartic, as Lopez shows once again how she can work within a mainstream showbiz context to express something deeper about herself.

‘Halftime.’ TV-MA for language. 1 hour, 36 minutes. Available on Netflix

‘Father of the Bride’

Edward Streeter’s 1949 comic novel “Father of the Bride” has inspired multiple movies, each of which in its own way follows the book’s lead and comments on the expensive and exhausting rituals of modern American weddings. The 2022 “Father of the Bride” — directed by Gaz Alazraki from a Matt Lopez screenplay — moves the action to Miami, where the fussy Cuban American architect Billy Herrera (Andy Garcia) is annoyed by his engaged daughter’s nontraditional life plans and her Mexican American fiancé’s free-spending family.

Alazraki and Lopez add a bit more melodrama to the mix, with Billy’s wife, Ingrid ( Gloria Estefan ), pushing for a divorce and their youngest daughter, Cora (Isabela Merced), resenting how much money they’re willing to devote to the bride, Sofia (Adria Arjona), when they won’t support her own dream to be a fashion designer. There’s way more plot to this “Father of the Bride” than necessary. But the unique cultural details add fresh flavor; and the big emotional buttons at the movie’s end are as effective as ever. Like a wedding itself, all the stress and irritation pays off in a pleasant way to spend a couple of hours.

‘Father of the Bride.’ PG-13 for brief suggestive material. 1 hour, 57 minutes. Available on HBO Max

‘The Wrath of God’

Adapted from a Guillermo Martínez novel, the Argentine drama “The Wrath of God” stars Macarena Achaga as Luciana, who has a complicated relationship with her former boss, a troubled genius and bestselling author named Kloster (Diego Peretti). Jumping back and forth between past and present, the narrative is anchored by an investigative journalist named Esteban (Juan Minujín), whom Luciana asks to look into her suspicions that Kloster is responsible for the deaths of people close to her — but who soon learns that the writer could make similar claims about his ex-employee. Directed by Sebastián Schindel (who also co-wrote the script with Pablo Del Teso), “The Wrath of God” is often too clever about teasing out its mysteries. But it has a strong and challenging theme, asking whether its characters’ misfortunes are their own fault, or just a case of the Almighty playing capricious games with humanity.

‘The Wrath of God.’ In Spanish with English subtitles (also available dubbed). TV-MA for suicide, sexual violence, and smoking. 1 hour, 38 minutes. Available on Netflix

‘Isolated’

A lollapalooza of a twist ending elevates “Isolated,” a suspense film that for much of its first 75 minutes is just another well-acted, slickly produced variation on a too-common horror subgenre. KateLynn E. Newberry plays Nell, who at the start of the movie wakes up in a mostly unadorned cell, with no idea how she got there or how to leave. Through conversations with an unseen neighbor and after a series of inscrutable tests, Nell gradually concocts an escape plan. The sequences in the prison are engaging, though rarely as tense or disturbing as the likes of “Saw” or “Escape Room.” It’s when Nell finally gets out that “Isolated” really gets interesting — for reasons best left unspoiled. Viewers who hold on through the more routine parts of this picture will be rewarded.

‘Isolated.’ Not rated. 1 hour, 39 minutes. Available on VOD

Also streaming

“Spiderhead” is a wry, dystopian science-fiction film , based on a George Saunders story about a behavioral theorist (played by Chris Hemsworth) who uses drugs to control prison inmates’ desires. Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett play two of the test subjects in this cautionary tale, directed by the talented “Top Gun: Maverick” helmer Joseph Kosinski. Available on Netflix

“Jerry and Marge Go Large” stars Bryan Cranston as a retired factory worker and amateur mathematician who discovers a glitch in the Massachusetts state lottery and lets his struggling small-town Michigan neighbors share in the secret. Based on a true story, this likably upbeat dramedy features a cast of familiar actors, including Annette Bening as the hero’s wife, who uses their multistate lottery road trips to rekindle their romance. Available on Paramount+

Available now on DVD and Blu-ray

“Raiders of the Lost Ark” returns in a new 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook edition, which offers what may be the best home video presentation yet for one of the most beloved movies of all time: a rollickingly entertaining globe-hopping adventure from director Steven Spielberg and producer George Lucas, starring Harrison Ford as archaeologist Indiana Jones, battling Nazis with his whip and his wits. Paramount

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Massachusetts State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Shakira
Person
Adria Arjona
Person
Phil Tippett
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Father Of The Bride#God#Sci Fi
Decider.com

Does ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Have A Post Credits Scene?

After six epic episodes, Obi-Wan Kenobi has wrapped up its first season. You’ve watched Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) battle Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). You’ve seen Reva (Moses Ingram) battle her inner demons. And you’ve even seen Young Luke Skywalker (Grant Feely) fall asleep, something he has done multiple times throughout the series, the poor kid just gets tuckered out, you know? But with all that in the rear-view mirror, you’re probably wondering whether Obi-Wan Kenobi has a post credits scene. Does Darth Maul (Ray Park) show up for a rematch? Does Jar-Jar Binks (Ahmed Best) popsa in to bring Obi-Wan back for...
MOVIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
325K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy