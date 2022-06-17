ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1 dead after early-morning mobile home fire in Paradise

By Taylar Ansures, Nazy Javid
krcrtv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Butte Unit and Butte County Fire Department confirmed one person is dead after a mobile home fire early...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Rocklin Man, 79, Killed In Crash On I-80 In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Officers are investigating a deadly crash along Interstate 80 in the Natomas area early Tuesday afternoon. We are currently investigating a major traffic collision at this location. No ETO at this time. Consider an alternate route and please drive safe. https://t.co/neYE7Yjk5V — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) June 21, 2022 The scene of the crash is along the eastbound side of the freeway, near W. El Camino Avenue. California Highway Patrol says, around 1 p.m., at least five vehicles were involved in a crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but officers say one man – a 79-year-old Rocklin resident – was pronounced dead at the scene. Only the slow and fast lanes are open at this time, with the middle three lanes being blocked. No estimated time of reopening has been given yet. Drivers are being urged to use an alternate route.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday evening

CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Fire Department responded to calls of a house fire in a residential neighborhood Sunday evening. Chico Firefighters were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 200 block of Legacy Lane. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in less than ten minutes....
CHICO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Drowns At Rattlesnake Bar In North Fork Of American River

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — A man drowned at the Rattlesnake Bar area of the upper American River Tuesday afternoon, officials confirmed. California State Parks said three people — a man and two women — were swimming to an island near Rattlesnake Bar when the man went under. The two women reached the island and noticed the man was no longer behind them. State parks said a call regarding the missing man came in at around 12:35 p.m. He was found about an hour later about 20 feet below the surface and pronounced dead a short time later. State park officials said no one in the group was wearing a lifejacket. Rattlesnake Bar is located between Auburn and Granite Bay, and east of Loomis on the west side of the North Fork of the American River.
NORTH FORK, CA
krcrtv.com

Anderson man dies after crashing truck into home intentionally, police say

ANDERSON, Calif. — Anderson Police say a man intentionally crashed his truck into a home in the 1300 block of Hemlock Avenue Sunday night. According to police, officers were called just before 9 p.m. to the home on Hemlock Avenue and found Frank Robert Brinkley, age 59, of Anderson, had rammed his vehicle into the front of his ex-girlfriend’s house multiple times.
ANDERSON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Cal Fire#Fire In Paradise#Home Park#Accident#Butte Unit
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies ID suspect wanted following chase that ended in Chico

CHICO, Calif. UPDATE 11:30 A.M. - Deputies have identified the suspect who took off on foot in a Chico neighborhood Monday morning. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for 27-year-old Drake Afflerbach following a crash at Eaton Road and Constitution Drive and an incident that took place on Saturday.
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Shooting suspect on the run in Chico following chase

CHICO, Calif. — Butte County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for a man they say shot at a car on Cohasset Road Saturday and led deputies on a chase Monday. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), two people told deputies that Drake Afflerbach, 27, Chico, shot at their vehicle while they were driving on Cohasset Road Saturday.
CHICO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Car speeding in excess of 100 mph on I-80 crashes into pole in Auburn

An Auburn man who was seen passing vehicles at a high rate of speed in the center divide on eastbound Interstate 80 shortly past noon Sunday crashed his car into a pole at the Caltrans Auburn Maintenance Station on Highway 49 a few minutes later. Jordan Wayne Kennedy, 30, was...
AUBURN, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested for stealing landscaping work truck, trailer in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Chico after a report of a stolen vehicle at the Taco Bell on East Avenue on Monday, according to the Chico Police Department. Police said Jeffery Fagan was arrested after officers received a report from a landscape company that their work...
CHICO, CA
wnctimes.com

Man's Death Most Likely Suffocation in Recyling Truck

Marysville, California - June 18, 2022: On April 26, 2022, at approximately 1:52 p.m., Recology discovered a body in the. Marysville Material Recovery Facility located at 3001 N. Levee Road. Based on the position of the deceased, it appeared that the body was brought in by a cardboard recycling truck...
MARYSVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 men arrested in Chico on cocaine charges

CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested following an investigation into the transportation and sales of cocaine, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). Agents served a search warrant on June 16 and found more than a pound of cocaine, $9,000 and other evidence indicating the sales of cocaine.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman arrested following residential burglary on Alder Street in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police arrest woman for residential burglary in Chico on Sunday. At approximately noon on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Alder Street in Chico after receiving a report of trespassing. The homeowner who had reported the trespassing told dispatch that a female had...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Man arrested in Nevada County for firearm-involved road rage

Nevada City, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Grass Valley officers arrested a man after he allegedly brandished a firearm at other motorists along State Route 20 near Casci Road on Friday afternoon. Officers arrested David Lawrence Andersen, 59, after he entered the Nevada City/Grass Valley area and officers conducted a search of his vehicle, which resulted […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man killed in motorcycle vs. SUV crash in Magalia identified

MAGALIA, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash in Magalia on Tuesday night. Deputies said 20-year-old Brian Enright of Paradise died in a motorcycle vs. SUV crash that happened on Dogtown Road around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. Enright’s motorcycle crashed...
MAGALIA, CA
krcrtv.com

Chico man killed in motorcycle crash Wednesday night

REDDING, Calif. — One man was killed when he was ejected from the motorcycle he was riding along East Avenue in Chico Wednesday night. According to CHP, officers were called to the area of East Avenue and Guynn Avenue just before 9 p.m. for a crash. Witnesses told officers...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Water tower on Chico’s Cherry Street to come down

CHICO, Calif. - Cal Water says it will begin to remove the water storage tank on Cherry Street in Chico on Tuesday. The water tank was built in 1959 but has not been used since 2015. It was deemed to be a structural rink is a seismic activity happened. Cal...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Body found at a Marysville dump identified as Magalia man

MARYSVILLE, Calif. - A Magalia man has been identified after a body was found at the Recology Yuba-Sutter location in Marysville, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Ron Lamp was found dead at the facility on North Levee Road before 2 p.m. on April 26. At the...
MARYSVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: Shasta District Fair

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Shasta County District Fair has been a staple of Northstate summers for well over a century, and it's returning to the fairgrounds once again!. The festivities will take place in Anderson at the Shasta District Fair & Event Center. Events begin on Wednesday, June 22, and will go through Saturday, June 25.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Person found dead at One Mile parking lot ID’d

CHICO, Calif. - The person who was found dead at One Mile in Lower Bidwell Park has been identified. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said 36-year-old Michael Stabolito of Live Oak was identified. Chico Police Department said someone called the police around 10:30 p.m. to report a person was...
CHICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy