Alert: Iowa Supreme Court: Abortion rights not protected by state constitution, clearing way for lawmakers to ban the procedure

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action. Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life...
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired by Republicans to investigate the 2020 election in Wisconsin has appealed a contempt ruling against him related to his response to an open records request and heated appearance in court. Michael Gableman last week appealed the June 15...
Several pieces of legislation passed through the Michigan Legislature and were signed into law by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the week of June 13. Bills covered everything from allowing 17-year-old wait staff to sell and serve alcohol (House Bill 4232) to updating Michigan's high school curriculum to include a financial literacy course as a first for the state (House Bill 5190).
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A newspaper is suing to try to force Michigan State University to release agreements with two donors who are helping pay the salary of football coach Mel Tucker. The Detroit Free Press said Michigan State won't give up the documents, citing privacy. Attorney Herschel...
Michigan’s Committee on Services to the Aging held its June meeting at the Huron County Senior Center last Friday, taking care of statewide business while hearing compliments and complaints from area seniors in attendance. The meeting started at 9 a.m. as the members took care of statewide business items...
MANISTEE COUNTY — For many northern Michigan households, indoor temperatures are dependent on how much fuel is on hand. Having enough propane or wood in stock can be essential for lower income families in winter. That’s why FiveCAP, Inc. is offering deliverable fuel assistance in Manistee, Mason, Lake and...
GARDINER, Mont. (AP) — Most of Yellowstone National Park should reopen within the next two weeks — much faster than originally expected after record floods pounded the region last week and knocked out major roads, federal officials said. Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said the world-renowned park will be...
Comments / 0