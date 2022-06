Around 6:00 a.m. on June 19, authorities responded to a call after an individual discovered a vehicle that had gone off the roadway on state route 31 in Fairview Canyon. According to reports the driver, Michael Houck age 39, had been stuck inside the vehicle since the crash sometime between 9:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. the night before.

FAIRVIEW, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO