Off-duty PG County officer charged with 'menacing' at Manhattan night club

A Prince George's County Police officer is suspended without pay after being arrested Tuesday at a New York City night club.

Aaron Holliday was off-duty, when he allegedly pointed a gun at another man during a verbal argument at The Q in Manhattan.

Although no one was hurt during the incident, police in New York charged Holliday with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing.

Holliday ,26, has spent four years as a police officer in Prince George's County.

The department has also launched an internal affairs investigation.