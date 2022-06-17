Off-duty PG County officer charged with 'menacing' at Manhattan night club
A Prince George's County Police officer is suspended without pay after being arrested Tuesday at a New York City night club.
Aaron Holliday was off-duty, when he allegedly pointed a gun at another man during a verbal argument at The Q in Manhattan.
Although no one was hurt during the incident, police in New York charged Holliday with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, and menacing.
Holliday ,26, has spent four years as a police officer in Prince George's County.
The department has also launched an internal affairs investigation.
