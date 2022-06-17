NASA WV Space Grant Selects Glenville State University Student for Internship

MORGANTOWN, WV - Glenville State University student Natalie Fout will receive valuable lifetime work experience with NASA at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences this summer. NASA WV Space Grant Consortium (WVSGC) have announced they will sponsor and financially support Fout, who is a mathematics education major at Glenville State.

Unlike typical internships with a mentor-prescribed research plan, the Clay Center’s unique experience offers the intern opportunities for personal and professional development by enhancing their skills in creating STEM-based lesson plans, learning to address multiple age youth groups, and homing in on their unique mentoring style to motivate and inspire WV students to learn. Students were selected to be part of the internship program after a competitive application process and interviews.

“I feel incredibly honored to be selected for the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium Internship Program. I am excited to aid in developing fun and enriching summer camps at the Clay Center. As a future educator, I am always searching for ways to become a more knowledgeable and well-rounded person. This program does so many great things for our state, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” Fout said.

“These programs assist us in fulfilling our mission to improve our state’s competitiveness in education in science, math, and engineering disciplines,” said Candy Cordwell, WVSGC assistant director. “Providing paid summer NASA internships to students is an important step in addressing the limitations on access to STEM job-related experiences and how to change the face of education.”

The NASA Space Grant Consortium awards a wide variety of internships and research fellowships to students and faculty from WVU and ten other member institutions for a host of summer internships, research grants, and other opportunities.

“We are very proud of Natalie for receiving this internship,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “She is an outstanding and multitalented student who will undoubtedly maximize her experiences from the program. Congratulations, Natalie!”

At Glenville State University, Fout is a member of the Honors Program, Glenville’s chapter of the science and mathematics honor society Chi Beta Phi, and the Lady Pioneer Softball team.

For more information about this program, contact Kisstaman Epps at Kisstaman.Epps@mail.wvu.edu .

