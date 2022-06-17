ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

NASA WV Space Grant Selects Glenville State University Student for Internship

By Hinton News
Hinton News
Hinton News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07f9ar_0gDvxMS200

MORGANTOWN, WV - Glenville State University student Natalie Fout will receive valuable lifetime work experience with NASA at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences this summer. NASA WV Space Grant Consortium (WVSGC) have announced they will sponsor and financially support Fout, who is a mathematics education major at Glenville State.

Unlike typical internships with a mentor-prescribed research plan, the Clay Center’s unique experience offers the intern opportunities for personal and professional development by enhancing their skills in creating STEM-based lesson plans, learning to address multiple age youth groups, and homing in on their unique mentoring style to motivate and inspire WV students to learn. Students were selected to be part of the internship program after a competitive application process and interviews.

“I feel incredibly honored to be selected for the NASA WV Space Grant Consortium Internship Program. I am excited to aid in developing fun and enriching summer camps at the Clay Center. As a future educator, I am always searching for ways to become a more knowledgeable and well-rounded person. This program does so many great things for our state, and I am thrilled to be a part of it,” Fout said.

“These programs assist us in fulfilling our mission to improve our state’s competitiveness in education in science, math, and engineering disciplines,” said Candy Cordwell, WVSGC assistant director. “Providing paid summer NASA internships to students is an important step in addressing the limitations on access to STEM job-related experiences and how to change the face of education.”

The NASA Space Grant Consortium awards a wide variety of internships and research fellowships to students and faculty from WVU and ten other member institutions for a host of summer internships, research grants, and other opportunities.

“We are very proud of Natalie for receiving this internship,” said Glenville State University President, Dr. Mark A. Manchin. “She is an outstanding and multitalented student who will undoubtedly maximize her experiences from the program. Congratulations, Natalie!”

At Glenville State University, Fout is a member of the Honors Program, Glenville’s chapter of the science and mathematics honor society Chi Beta Phi, and the Lady Pioneer Softball team.

For more information about this program, contact Kisstaman Epps at Kisstaman.Epps@mail.wvu.edu .

The post NASA WV Space Grant Selects Glenville State University Student for Internship appeared first on The Hinton News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Independence Day events in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With July 4th nearing, Independence Day weekend festivities are being announced. The holiday lands on a Monday this year. Plan for local, state and federal government-run buildings to be closed, as well as non-essential services like the United States Postal Service. Here’s a look at what’s going on in different counties […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Things invented in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — Today, Monday, June 20, 2022, we’re celebrating West Virginia’s 159th birthday by taking a look back at some West Virginia history. While the Mountain State’s most-known invention among its residents is almost certainly the pepperoni roll–first commercially produced in 1927 by Giuseppe Argiro in Fairmont so that hungry coal miners could […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Education
City
Morgantown, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juneteenth celebrated at the West Virginia State Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston community gathered on the State Capitol grounds on Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth. At the event, there was food, music and activities for everyone to enjoy. Event attendees just had an all-around good time. There was dancing, hugging, laughing and celebrating. Members of the community say they are glad to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Day: State's 159th birthday celebration scheduled for noon on Monday, June 20, at Culture Center

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Monday, June 20, 2022, for a day of fun in celebration of West Virginia’s 159th birthday. The festivities start at noon, when the Governor and First Lady Cathy Justice will arrive and greet guests. Gov. Justice and the First Lady will then announce the winner of the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest. The contest invited West Virginians to submit an original cake recipe, with the winning recipe becoming the “official” state birthday cake, served every year on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internships#Mathematics Education#College#State University#The Clay Center#Stem#Wvsgc
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowns its queen

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Sternwheel Regatta crowned its Queen and her Royal Court in a pageant Saturday at Capital High School. The Ms. Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Queen is Ashlyn Donohew of Evans, West Virginia. The newly crowned queen received a $5,000 scholarship to West Virginia State University, courtesy of the WVSU Foundation, along […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
Metro News

First transportation facilities commission begins tenure

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first commissioner of the state Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities began her tenure Saturday. Secretary of Transportation Jimmy Wriston appointed Cindy Butler as commissioner, a position created when Gov. Jim Justice approved the creation of the Division of Multimodal Transportation Facilities in March. “Cindy started...
CHARLESTON, WV
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia man indicted for high-speed chase with baby in backseat

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston, West Virginia man was indicted for allegedly leading police on a 20-mile-long highspeed case with his baby in the backseat. Fleeing With Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others. Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Serious Bodily Injury. According to the...
CHARLESTON, WV
WTAP

Increased gas prices have impact on MOVTA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - MOVTA buys gas at a discounted rate but General Manager, Mike Kesterson, says these prices are still by far the highest he has seen. Kesterson says he has seen talks increase about the use of electric vehicles for transit use but believes it is still far-fetched.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Multiple Kanawha County residents indicted on various charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County grand juries have indicted multiple people in recent days. Jury members last week indicted Gavin Blaine Smith of Elkview for murder and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Smith, 18, allegedly shot four family members at their Cemetery Hill Drive home in December 2020.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg Police: Duo targeting elderly women

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a fraud case. CPD says two wallets were stolen from two different victims on Emily Drive on June 16, and that stolen credit cards were used for high-dollar purchases. CPD says the suspects...
CLARKSBURG, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Want Some Throwback Eats? Meals Inspired from the 1950s, 1960s on Menu a Quick Trip North on I-79

Our friends at Onlyinyourstate.com have another unique feature that locals and visitors to the area and state may want to consider. This one is family friendly and a quick trip a county away just off Interstate 79 at the Kingmont exit in Marion County As always, due to the pandemic, it is prudent to call the establishment before heading out to see hours of operations, and any other guidelines or issues that may be involved. Photos used with this story are from DJ's 50's & 60's Diner Facebook Page.
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Lewis County Sheriff details I-79 shooting

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – Since the identity of Thursday’s Interstate 79 shooter, Matthew Brevosky of Grindstone, Pennsylvania, has been released and Upshur County Chief Deputy Coffman who was shot during the incident is expected to make a full recovery, the story seems to be turning its last pages. To fill in the gaps, 12 News […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton News

Hinton, WV
1K+
Followers
789
Post
86K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

 http://hintonnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy