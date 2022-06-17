ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth celebration offered at Calvary Baptist Church in Red Bank

By Asbury Park Press
RED BANK - Calvary Baptist Church will offer music, dance and poetry at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday.

The church, located at 23 River St., hosts the event, called "And Still I Rise," at noon. Hettie Williams, an associate professor of African American history at Monmouth University in West Long Branch, will be the guest speaker.

Masks are required, and COVID social distancing rules will be in place.

The Juneteenth celebration is sponsored by CBC Christian Education. For more information, contact the Rev. Jackie Carr-Hamilton at 732-241-9605.

Red Bank:Black composers you should know will be heard at Juneteenth concert

Things to do this weekend:Father's Day, Juneteenth and more at the Jersey Shore

