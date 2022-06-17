ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, IN

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-17 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Peak Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Today Humidity levels will be noticeably higher today versus the past few days. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, will result in peak heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees across the region late this morning into this afternoon. Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will provide limited relief from the heat. Those with outdoor activities planned this afternoon should consider rescheduling them to the cooler early morning or evening hours. If you must be outdoors in the heat, drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in an air conditioned environment.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Dubois, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-21 12:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dubois; Perry AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have called for an Ozone action day on Tuesday, June 21 for the following counties...in effect until midnight CDT tonight. Dubois Perry Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone forming emissions: * Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation. * Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip. * Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 PM. * Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds. * Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN

