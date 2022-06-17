WWE’s Vince McMahon steps back from leadership post during misconduct probe

(NBC News) — World Wrestling Entertainment announced Friday that its famed CEO, Vince McMahon, has stepped back from his leadership responsibilities as the company investigates misconduct claims against him.

The WWE board of directors appointed McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie McMahon, as interim CEO and chairwoman until the probe’s conclusion.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the Special Committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation,” Vince McMahon said a in statement released by the Stamford, Connecticut-based company. “I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are.”

Stephanie McMahon also said she would support the ongoing probe.

