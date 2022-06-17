ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death anxiety as mediator of relationship between renunciation of desire and mental health as predicted by Nonself Theory

By Yi-Fen Kuo
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the present paper, we report two studies examining the relationships among renunciation of desires, death anxiety, and mental health. In the first study, we constructed the Desire Questionnaire (DQ), which measures success in renouncing certain desire. The DQ has satisfactory psychometric properties. In the second study, 501 adults from a...

Related
MedicalXpress

Study shows strong link between COVID-19 and worsening mental health

The past two years have caused widespread disruption, anxiety, loss and grief worldwide—but a new University of Otago, Christchurch, study has identified a concerning link between ongoing COVID‑19 disruption and worsening mental health for those most at risk. The international study, involving hundreds of New Zealanders, has sparked...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Research finds that social isolation is directly associated with later dementia

Social isolation is linked to lower brain volume in areas related to cognition and a higher risk of dementia, according to research published in the June 8, 2022, online issue of Neurology. The study found that social isolation was linked to a 26% increased risk of dementia, separately from risk factors like depression and loneliness.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Personality, self-esteem, familiarity, and mental health stigmatization: a cross-sectional vignette-based study

There has been little research exploring the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem, and stigmatizing attitudes toward those with mental disorders. Furthermore, the mechanisms through which the beholder's personality influence mental illness stigma have not been tested. The aim of this study is to examine the relationship between Big Five personality traits, self-esteem, familiarity, being a healthcare professional, and stigmatization. Moreover, this study aims to explore the mediating effect of perceived dangerousness on the relationship between personality traits and desire for social distance. We conducted a vignette-based representative population survey (N"‰="‰2207) in the canton of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland. Multiple regression analyses were employed to examine the associations between personality traits, self-esteem, familiarity, and being a healthcare professional with the desire for social distance and perceived dangerousness. The mediation analyses were performed using the PROCESS macro by Hayes. Analyses showed associations between personality traits and stigmatization towards mental illness. Those who scored higher on openness to experience (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.13, p"‰<"‰0.001), (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.14, p"‰<"‰0.001), and those who scored higher on agreeableness (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.15, p"‰<"‰0.001), (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.12, p"‰<"‰0.001) showed a lower desire for social distance and lower perceived dangerousness, respectively. Neuroticism (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.06, p"‰="‰0.012) was inversely associated with perceived dangerousness. Additionally, high self-esteem was associated with increased stigmatization. Personal contact or familiarity with people having mental disorders was associated with decreased stigmatization. Contrarily, healthcare professionals showed higher perceived dangerousness (Î²"‰="‰0.04, p"‰="‰0.040). Finally, perceived dangerousness partially mediated the association between openness to experience (indirect effect"‰="‰âˆ’Â Â .57, 95% CI [âˆ’Â .71, âˆ’Â 0.43]) as well as agreeableness (indirect effect"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.57, 95% CI [âˆ’Â 0.74, âˆ’Â 0.39]) and desire for social distance. Although the explained variance in all analyses is"‰<"‰10%, the current findings highlight the role of personality traits and self-esteem in areas of stigma. Therefore, future stigma research and anti-stigma campaigns should take individual differences into consideration. Moreover, the current study suggests that perceived dangerousness mediates the relationship between personality traits and desire for social distance. Further studies are needed to explore the underlying mechanisms of such relationship. Finally, our results once more underline the necessity of increasing familiarity with mentally ill people and of improving the attitude of healthcare professionals towards persons with mental disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Schizotypal Personality Disorder?

Schizotypal personality disorder (STPD) is a chronic mental health condition that involves social isolation and difficulty forming close relationships. People with STPD exhibit odd and eccentric behavior, fears, preoccupations, ideas, appearance, and speech. Like other personality disorders, STPD involves long-term, unhealthy patterns in thinking and behavior. These patterns significantly affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Why You Have To Poop In The Morning, According To Science

How often should you poop? Why do I poop so much in the morning? These are the types of questions you may ask Google but understandably don’t bring up in daily conversation. Because of the TMI nature surrounding poop, it can be hard to get conclusive answers about how to have regular bowel movements in the morning. But according to experts, the ideal pooping regimen is indeed once a day, in the morning.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Long COVID Could Be a ‘Mass Deterioration Event’

In late summer 2021, during the Delta wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation issued a disturbing wake-up call: According to its calculations, more than 11 million Americans were already experiencing long COVID. The academy’s dashboard has been updated daily ever since, and now pegs that number at 25 million.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

