Death anxiety as mediator of relationship between renunciation of desire and mental health as predicted by Nonself Theory

There has been little research exploring the relationship between personality traits, self-esteem, and stigmatizing attitudes toward those with mental disorders. Furthermore, the mechanisms through which the beholder's personality influence mental illness stigma have not been tested. The aim of this study is to examine the relationship between Big Five personality traits, self-esteem, familiarity, being a healthcare professional, and stigmatization. Moreover, this study aims to explore the mediating effect of perceived dangerousness on the relationship between personality traits and desire for social distance. We conducted a vignette-based representative population survey (N"‰="‰2207) in the canton of Basel-Stadt, Switzerland. Multiple regression analyses were employed to examine the associations between personality traits, self-esteem, familiarity, and being a healthcare professional with the desire for social distance and perceived dangerousness. The mediation analyses were performed using the PROCESS macro by Hayes. Analyses showed associations between personality traits and stigmatization towards mental illness. Those who scored higher on openness to experience (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.13, p"‰<"‰0.001), (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.14, p"‰<"‰0.001), and those who scored higher on agreeableness (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.15, p"‰<"‰0.001), (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.12, p"‰<"‰0.001) showed a lower desire for social distance and lower perceived dangerousness, respectively. Neuroticism (Î²"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.06, p"‰="‰0.012) was inversely associated with perceived dangerousness. Additionally, high self-esteem was associated with increased stigmatization. Personal contact or familiarity with people having mental disorders was associated with decreased stigmatization. Contrarily, healthcare professionals showed higher perceived dangerousness (Î²"‰="‰0.04, p"‰="‰0.040). Finally, perceived dangerousness partially mediated the association between openness to experience (indirect effect"‰="‰âˆ’Â Â .57, 95% CI [âˆ’Â .71, âˆ’Â 0.43]) as well as agreeableness (indirect effect"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.57, 95% CI [âˆ’Â 0.74, âˆ’Â 0.39]) and desire for social distance. Although the explained variance in all analyses is"‰<"‰10%, the current findings highlight the role of personality traits and self-esteem in areas of stigma. Therefore, future stigma research and anti-stigma campaigns should take individual differences into consideration. Moreover, the current study suggests that perceived dangerousness mediates the relationship between personality traits and desire for social distance. Further studies are needed to explore the underlying mechanisms of such relationship. Finally, our results once more underline the necessity of increasing familiarity with mentally ill people and of improving the attitude of healthcare professionals towards persons with mental disorders.
