On another episode of us throwing money at Gucci - first we had the sell-out collaboration with North Face, followed closely by the Hacker project with Balenciaga, then the adidas x Gucci hype that practically melted Instagram (and is still available to buy) – and now it's been unveiled that the brand has teamed up with none other than pop royalty Harry Styles. And honestly, it's about damn time.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO