Mike Tyson dresses up like bumblebee, dances on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Mike Tyson bizarrely dressed up like a bumblebee and danced around on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The heavyweight legend was featured on the program and enjoyed a dance with the TV personality Guillermo Rodriguez.

Iron Mike posted a solo dance video of himself in the bee costume with the caption “it’s none of your beeznuss” and says “I’m feeling beautiful.”

He also played a game of “Mike Tyson is right behind you …” where fans comment on the boxing icon before being confronted by the man himself.

One guy is asked to rank the greatest athletes of all time and has no room for his “favorite boxer of all time” Tyson.

But when Iron Mike creeps up behind him, he quickly says: “No way! Probably number one now.”

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight world champion of all time aged 20 in 1986.

He retired professionally in 2005 and later went on to build a cannabis empire.

But in November 2020, he made a sensational boxing comeback and drew with Roy Jones Jr, 53, over eight exhibition rounds.

Tyson, 55, has since been linked with a fight against YouTube-turned prizefighter Jake Paul, 25, who is 5-0 as a boxer.

He told Kimmel: “I’ve never taken it very serious but that could be really interesting.

“He’s skilled enough yes, I’m going to give it to him, he’s skilled enough because he keeps winning.

“Even if he’s fighting guys you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him, but they can’t.

“So he’s beating people who really he shouldn’t really be beating, we’ve got to give him that credit.

“He’s beating people that he should not really be beating and he’s doing good man.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.