Family of missing SC man with memory, health issues pleads for information

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO