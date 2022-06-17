ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams Run, SC

Family of missing SC man with memory, health issues pleads for information

By Patrick Phillips
live5news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADAMS RUN, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been almost two full weeks since the family of an Adams Run man heard from him. Authorities say Thelonious Lamar Green, 54, was last seen...

www.live5news.com

Comments / 0

 

live5news.com

Report: License suspended after teacher appeared drunk

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A former teacher in the Charleston County School District lost her license after a report from the South Carolina Department of Education says she was drunk at work. June 14, SCDE officially suspended Laurie Smith’s teaching license after the say she turned up to work one...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Dog attack sends elderly woman to hospital

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that injured an elderly woman. Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area. Deputies were still on the scene investigating and few details have been released so...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: Elderly woman seriously injured in Berkeley County dog attack

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog attack that seriously injured an elderly woman. Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the Santee Circle area. He said the dog’s owner was heard yelling for help and a neighbor came out and shot and killed the dog.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO honors deputy killed in crash along Rivers Avenue

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week honored a fellow deputy who was killed in a crash along Rivers Avenue. Detention Deputy LeRhonda Bomar was traveling in her personal vehicle when a crash happened near Crews Chevrolet on the evening of June 14. It happened soon after ending her shift […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
City
Adams Run, SC
State
South Carolina State
WJCL

Nightclub mass shooting: two dead in Colleton County

WALTERBORO, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is seeking witnesses in a mass shooting early Sunday morning that left two dead and two more injured. Deputies were called shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the Hang Time Grill & Lounge on Rivers Street in Walterboro for reports of gunfire and found two critically injured victims.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Offering $10,000 Reward In Case Of Beloved Missing South Carolina Man

Thelonious Lamar GreenThe Charleston County Sheriff's Office. On June 4, 2022, Thelonious Lamar Green attended a graduation event at 9191 Penny Creek Road in Adams Run, South Carolina. The 54-year-old, who suffers from memory loss, left the gathering around 9:30 pm. He was driving his 2003 blue Ford F-150 with the South Carolina license plate number ARB-647. No one has seen or heard from Thelonious, called by his middle name, Lamar, since. According to WCSC, his family members said it was "unlike" Lamar not to keep in contact with them.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Deputies handing out positive ‘citations’ for free pizza

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Papa Johns Pizza to issue ‘citations’ for Lowcountry children exhibiting good deeds. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will give out ‘citations’ citing young residents for doing the right thing, like using a crosswalk or picking up trash this Summer. The citation […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Person
Lamar Green
Person
Andrew Knapp
counton2.com

Charleston County dispatch warns of t-shirt scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County’s Consolidated 911 Center is urging residents not to fall victim to scammers who are posing as the organization. A screenshot of the scam appears to show a t-shirt with Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center’s logo on the back for sale on the website trenshirtgift.xyz.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
#Sc
counton2.com

Six arrested for protesting animal rights at Charleston Louis Vuitton store

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six people were arrested Tuesday after protesting animal rights at a Downtown Charleston Louis Vuitton store. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), seven animal rights activists entered the King Street store around 3:20 p.m. and began yelling at employees. The activists reportedly told employees at that they had blood on their hands for selling Louis Vuitton merchandise.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

State agents investigating Berkeley Co. inmate death

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - State agents are investigating an inmate’s death in Berkeley County. Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker says the death occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning at Hill-Finklea Detention Center and appeared to be a medical event. Baker confirmed that agents with...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Health leaders encourage COVID vaccines for kids under 5

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC is now taking appointments at its Lockwood and Rutledge Tower site for pediatric vaccines for young kids. Following Food and Drug Administration approval a few days ago, MUSC now has doses of the vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years old. The FDA...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston firefighters protest for better pay in front of City Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of Charleston firefighters lined up on the sidewalk in front of city hall in downtown Charleston because they say they’re not getting paid enough to live where they work. Charleston Firefighters Local 61 said the starting pay for a firefighter in the City of...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
live5news.com

Coroner identifies inmate who died at Berkeley Co. jail

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has idenfied the Hanahan man who died early Monday morning at the county jail. Justice Roemello Rogers, 27, died after becoming unresponsive at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The coroner’s office was notified at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WJCL

One dead in ATV accident in Colleton County, driver charged

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A Goose Creek man is in jail charged in a deadly ATV accident that left his passenger dead. The accident happened around 2:15 Saturday afternoon on private property off Lowndes Landing Road near Parkers Ferry Road. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lee Rollin McClary,...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers investigating deadly ATV crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that killed one man over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a 911 call was received by the county reporting the crash on Parkers Ferry Road near Lowndes Landing. Crews were sent from both Cottageville and Jacksonboro/Green Pond, in […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

