3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation into a two vehicle traffic crash that claimed the life of a Neoga woman. Authorities say the fatal wreck took place at around 9:15 last Friday morning, along U.S. Route 45, just north of the Rickelman Avenue intersection, in the north edge of Effingham. 44 year old Rachel M. Pace of Neoga was traveling northbound on Route 45 when for unknown reasons her mini-van crossed the center line and struck a southbound pick up truck nearly head-on. Pace was flown to a regional hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and pronounced deceased. The other driver, 23 year old Mason M. Thomas, also from Neoga, was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. U.S. Route 45 was closed for approximately five hours for the crash investigation and cleanup. Emergency personnel from the City of Effingham and Effingham County assisted the State Police at the crash scene.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO