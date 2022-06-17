ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmeren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas...

