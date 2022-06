HELENA – Families soaked up the sunshine and reveled in some summer fun at Helena’s latest Old Town Live on Saturday, June 18. The June installment of the concert series welcomed the band Rock & Roll Playhouse to the Amphitheatre Park. Rock & Roll Playhouse, which is known for their kid-friendly covers of famous classic rock songs, played for several hours while kids and their families danced and sang along.

HELENA, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO