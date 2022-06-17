Chicago Park District further delays opening of public pools as they struggle to find lifeguards

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - The Chicago Park District said it hopes to have neighborhood pools open next month.

The Park District is shooting for July 5th to have the pools open, at least as many as possible. But, it depends on whether it can find enough lifeguards.

They have to be at least 16-years-old and fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That’s been one problem. They also need to complete Red Cross certification, and there is still time for that. Training takes five days.

The pay is about $16-an-hour, with the Park District offering $600 bonuses. It’s also temporarily doing away with a residency requirement.

The Park District has said they still need hundreds of lifeguards, and said staffing the beaches is the priority.

That July 5th target could be a moving target.

