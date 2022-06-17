The Best New Booze We’re Sipping All Summer Long

Click here to read the full article.

We want you to picture something in your head really quickly. You ready? Okay, imagine this: it’s the middle of July. You’re at the beach with your friends and there’s not a single cloud in the sky. The water is refreshing at the perfect temperature. You’ve felt the most relaxed you’ve felt in weeks. And, the best part of all? Your cooler is in arm’s reach loaded with the best new booze made for summer sipping. The day simply can’t get any better.

A lot of us can agree that there’s no better feeling than sitting in the sun with an ice-cold boozy beverage in hand. It’s got a way of taking the edge off unlike any other. From the best canned cocktails to hard seltzers to rosé wine and even cheap vodka , there are a slew of sippers that pair way too well with the summer sun.

Sure, we love our White Claws, we can’t get enough of a classic Twisted Tea and there’s nothing like a blue-mountained Coors Light from the bottom of the cooler, but the most typical alcoholic beverages aren’t only what summer’s about. Sure, they’re tried and true, but we’ve got some other ideas you should absolutely consider sluggin’ down this season. We’ve recently stumbled upon a number of new and new-to-us alcoholic beverages you simply have to try this summer. Like, these picks we’re 100% made for warm weather.

Whether you’re looking for a new favorite or you want to expand your horizons, check out all of the best new alcoholic beverages we’re sipping down below this season.

1. SUNBOY Spiked Sparkling Coconut Water

Meet SUNBOY, the world’s first spiked coconut water. And, yeah, it’s probably one of the most refreshing alcoholic beverages we’ve ever had the experience of tasting. SUNBOY uses real coconut water and actual fruit juices for a hydrating new play on a classic summer sipper. With a slightly sparkling consistency and a taste that isn’t too sweet, this natural new canned cocktail should sit in your hand the second you get to the beach to the second you leave.



Buy: SUNBOY Spiked Sparkling Coconut Water $16.98

2. Madre Mezcal Desert Water Prickly Pear & Lemon

Made Mezcal recently released their brand-new Desert Water, a delicious canned cocktail that tastes like a kiss from a rattlesnake — if the rattlesnake were, like, really nice and cool. Each can has a not-so-overwhelming flavor that balances sweetness alongside a smoky overtake that’ll confuse yet enlighten your tastebuds this summer. It’s unlike any canned cocktail you’ve ever had prior and is a true standout in your cooler. There are a lot of unique flavors to experience, but our favorite is the hearty prickly pear and citrusy lemon combination. Trust us, all your friends are going to want a sip.



Buy: Madre Mezcal Desert Water Prickly Pear & Lemon $21.49

3. Fleurs De Prairie Rosé

Alright, we’re not sure if Fleurs De Prairie Rosé is in any way new, but it is one of the most delicious rosés we’ve ever sipped. And you already know damn well that rosé is made for summer. That said, because Fleurs De Prairie is newly on our radar, we’ve gotta put it on yours, too. This acidic, citrusy summer sipper has a sip-on-the-back-deck feel that’ll leave you closing your eyes and dreaming of French Riviera landscapes with a single swallow. It’s the perfect summer wine for at-home outdoor dinners, drinks with friends and poolside escapades.



Buy: Fleurs De Prairie Rosé $17.99

4. Fishers Island Lemonade

Since last summer, we haven’t been able to get over Fishers Island Lemonade . By combining premium vodka and barrel-aged whiskey, Fishers Island Lemonade hit the nail on the head with this concoction, creating one of the most summer-centric alcoholic beverages you can purchase. Period. With each sip, you’ll experience an ultra-refreshing taste of citrus and honey that goes down with a breeze. Be careful, though — Fishers Island Lemonades are 9% ABV a pop, so you’re going to want to sip these ones slowly. Trust us, we’ve learned the hard way. At least too many Fishers have led to some pretty funny stories.



Buy: Fishers Island Lemonade $19.99

5. Mercer + Prince Blended Canadian Whisky by A$AP Rocky

Because we’re celebrating Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new bundle of joy, the only whiskey we’re drinking this summer is actually a whisky — and it’s made by none other than A$AP Rocky himself. We know what you’re thinking, “whisky in the summer?” But the answer is yeah, whisky in the summer. Mercer + Prince doesn’t feel as heavy going down as most others do and even has somewhat of a refreshing-ish flavor that pairs well with citrus-based juices. Make a whisky marg, a DIY spiked iced tea or a mule with Mercer + Prince and get sipping.



Buy: Mercer + Prince Blended Canadian Whisky by A$AP Rocky $34.09

6. Mamitas Tequila Seltzer

There are a ton of hard seltzers out there and it’s become a little… redundant. But, redundancy is in no way the case when it comes to the brand new hard seltzer from Mamitas. This hard seltzer takes the traditional malt beverage into the realm of tequila, which is something we have seen before (we all remember the sin that was Cacti by Travis Scott), but Mamitas actually did it the right way. Meaning, yes, it’s absolutely fire. This refreshing tequila soda comes in a slew of different flavors to choose from, including lime, mango, Paloma and pineapple. Each can is low in sugar, too, so you can feel better about cracking open another.



Buy: Mamitas Tequila Seltzer $24.99

7. The Beach by Whispering Angel Rosé

We’ve got another rosé for you, and this one is perfect for the beach. Why? Because it’s literally called The Beach. Whispering Angel’s newest by-the-water rosé is ideal for sipping alongside crashing waves. It’s the perfect standout amongst all of the cans in your cooler whether you’re sipping from a silicone wine glass or straight from the bottle. And, ready for something that might blow your mind? We tried this in a very unconventional way for our first sipping sesh with The Beach. How? Well, we mixed it with a White Claw for a nice bubbly spritz. And it was delicious. Don’t knock it ’til you try it.



Buy: The Beach by Whispering Angel Rosé $21.99

8. Golden Rule Old Fashioned

Sometimes you want an old fashioned but the timing doesn’t call for it. Maybe you’re at the beach, golfing with your friends, sitting out by the pool. No matter what the case may be, you can’t just whip up an old fashioned when you don’t have the time, energy or ingredients. That’s why we love Golden Rule. This tiny cocktail can packs the punch of a 79 proof old fashioned. Each can is super tiny so they won’t take up too much room in your cooler. Additionally, they’re damn delicious. Much better than any old fashioned we’ve ever attempted making.



Buy: Golden Rule Old Fashioned $23.87

9. St. George Green Chile Vodka

It’s getting hot in here but we’re ready to make it hotter with St. George’s Green Chile Vodka. This kicker is something you’d typically see in tequila, but for all of you vodka drinkers out there, you can get in on the spicy side of life. This bottle has that classic vodka taste that’s reinterpreted with green chile for a zesty taste you weren’t expecting. Make yourself a delicious mule with a kick, a vodka soda with extra limes, of course or even a spicy lemonade. The options are endless.



Buy: St. George Green Chile Vodka $29.69

10. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea

Owl’s Brew is the tea. Hah, get it? Because it’s tea. Anyways, Owl’s Brew is a boozy tea made with only real ingredients to cater to your lifestyle. This female-founded booze brand ensures that every can is packed with freshly brewed tea you’re going to swoon over. Each is totally gluten-free and vegan for those fo you with dietary restrictions and there are a number of different flavors to choose from to find which you love best. Because drinking alcohol doesn’t have to be a dirty experience.



Buy: Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea Prices Vary