Ingleside homeowner stops 'burglary in progress,' holds suspect at gunpoint: authorities

INGLESIDE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A north suburban man is being held in the Lake County Jail after authorities said he tried to rob a home, until the homeowner confronted him with a gun.

It was early Thursday morning when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Ingleside. The call came in as a burglary in progress. But sheriff’s deputies said when they arrived, the homeowner was holding the burglar at gunpoint. Now charged with residential burglary: 34-year-old James Rizzo of Lakemoor.

The sheriff’s office said Rizzo first broke into a car parked in the driveway - and then used the garage opener to get into the home - and that’s when he got into the bedroom, the homeowner woke up and pointed a gun at him.

Rizzo’s bond was set at $100,000.

