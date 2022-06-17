ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingleside, IL

Ingleside homeowner stops 'burglary in progress,' holds suspect at gunpoint: authorities

By Steve Miller
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOgAI_0gDvtQJC00

INGLESIDE (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A north suburban man is being held in the Lake County Jail after authorities said he tried to rob a home, until the homeowner confronted him with a gun.

It was early Thursday morning when sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in Ingleside. The call came in as a burglary in progress. But sheriff’s deputies said when they arrived, the homeowner was holding the burglar at gunpoint. Now charged with residential burglary: 34-year-old James Rizzo of Lakemoor.

The sheriff’s office said Rizzo first broke into a car parked in the driveway - and then used the garage opener to get into the home - and that’s when he got into the bedroom, the homeowner woke up and pointed a gun at him.

Rizzo’s bond was set at $100,000.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Gas thieves damage delivery truck frustrating victims while stealing fuel

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Only on 2Brazen thieves caught on camera crawling under a truck and draining fuel from the gas tank. It's just another sign of what people will do when gas prices soar above $5.00 a gallon.It's a disturbing trend reported in other cities, now seen here. CBS 2's Meredith Barack reports from Crystal Lake, where it all happened.  The owners at Gulgren Appliance said they were shocked to find one of their delivery trucks on empty, and that they were the victims of a crime that's happening nationwide.They now want to warn others that it could happen to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Caught on video: Jiujitsu instructor pins down suspected thief at Ravenswood convenience store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video shows a Good Samaritan stepping in to help a store clerk during an attack on the city's North Side last week. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, what the attacker didn't know was that the Good Samaritan also happens to be a jiujitsu trainer. The Supreme Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located on Lincoln Avenue just northwest of the intersection with Halsted Street and Fullerton Avenue. Owner Idriz Redzovic enjoys teaching the art of self-defense to youngsters there. But last week, while at a 7-Eleven at 1532 W. Lawrence Ave., just east of Ashland Avenue in...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakemoor, IL
County
Lake County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ingleside, IL
Lake County, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Violent Crime#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
wlip.com

Investigation Underway After Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Police in North Chicago are looking into a shooting that left one person dead. Officials say the incident took place around 11:20 on Sunday night in the 11-hundred block of 10th Street. An unidentified 33-year-old North Chicago man was taken from the scene in critical condition, but died at the hospital a short time later. There is currently no known motive, nor have any arrests been announced. The shooting is being looked into by North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
NORTH CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Domestic disturbance in Elgin resolved by Crisis Negotiators

Kane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a call for a domestic disturbance, at a residence located on Old Mill Ct. in Elgin, around midnight, June 16th. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a family member who told them a 45-year-old living at the residence was not acting normal. After an argument with family members, the female, armed with a knife, barricaded herself in a room that also contained a firearm.
ELGIN, IL
WGN News

Suburban fentanyl dealer sentenced to 9 years after deadly overdose

WHEATON, Ill. — A suburban drug dealer was sentenced to nine years in prison after a man overdosed on fentanyl in 2019. Adam Roser, 38, of Lisle, pleaded guilty earlier in the month to drug induced homicide. He has remained in custody since Oct. 15, 2019. On Aug. 3, 2019, 19-year-old Andrew Sasnau was found […]
LISLE, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ring camera captures Milwaukee homicide near 6th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 20 near 6th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:41 p.m. A Ring doorbell camera captured the sound of gunfire. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy