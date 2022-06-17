ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I have to pay my rapist child support:’ Victim speaks out

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctSgZ_0gDvt6z900

( NewsNation ) — A Louisiana woman says, earlier this year, the man she accuses of raping her was given full custody of her daughter. A judge then reportedly ordered her to pay the man child support .

Crysta Abelseth says she met John Barnes, the man who allegedly raped her, at a bar in Louisiana on Dec. 15, 2005. She was only 16, and he was 30.

“When my daughter was 5 years old, he found out about her, and once he found out about her, he pursued custody and wanted to take her away from me,” Abelseth told WBRZ News in Batton Rouge.

Today, her daughter is 16, and a DNA test proves that Barnes is the father, according to court records obtained by WBRZ.

“Back when I filed the charges (of rape against Barnes), I was told that it would be handled with care and that they would take the proper steps,” Abelseth said during an appearance Wednesday night on NewsNation’s “Banfield.”

Walmart pulls MyPillow products from stores

However, Abelseth claims that she still can’t get any answers from the legal system about where her case stands.

“I gave them witness phone numbers and everything they asked me for. No one has contacted me. I’ve made multiple phone calls to the detectives. I’ve sent emails asking for the status of the case. No response,” Abelseth said.

Stacie Triche, who is Abelseth’s advocate and founder of the nonprofit SAVLIV35 Foundation, believes that politics are at play with the judge’s decision.

“You have birth certificates. You have DNA evidence. All the facts are there, so this mother should have never had to go through this mud that she’s going through for the past 10 years with this legal battle back and fourth, because he should have never been given any rights to the child at all,” Triche said.

Abelseth also alleges that she lost partial custody because she gave her 16-year-old daughter a cellphone.

“Crysta did not give her 15-year-old another cellphone. It was an allegation that was made. An ex parte was filed, and Crysta lost custody. She wasn’t able to defend herself,” Tiche said.

Abelseth said that she’s only able to visit her daughter during supervised visitations every other weekend. “He’s blocked my number. He will not let me speak to her, and that’s been a few weeks.”

Brooklyn venue cancels sold-out concert featuring attempted Reagan assassin

“What is so beyond shocking about this case is we’re dealing with an amazing mother who’s never been in trouble with the law. She’s never had a drug problem. Yet, custody is being taken away from her. However, he has a criminal past,” Triche said.

WBRZ-TV reporter Chris Nakamoto, one of the investigative reporters who broke the story, said that he reached out to Judge Jeffrey Cashe, who made the custody decision. He was told by an employee in the judge’s office that judicial canons prevent the judge from talking about it.

Jarrett Ambeau, an expert in forensic DNA and family law, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” that he knows Cashe to be a reasonable person but that he believes the case to be completely “confounding.”

“A police report was filed seven years ago in 2015 alleging this improper action. And for seven years, a law enforcement entity literally allowed it to sit on a shelf somewhere and (it) appears nothing was done,” Nakamoto said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Boyfriend indicted for killing woman’s son over $5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted after officers said he killed his girlfriend’s son during an argument over money, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The incident happened last year in July in the 800 block of Randle Street. Investigators said 18-year-old Zaqune Harris got into an argument with Michael Robinson, 32, over […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Former Arkansas police officer charged with several counts of Rape of a Minor; allegedly assaulted the victim for three years

CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 23, 2022, 30-year-old Waldron R. Sheppard, a former Camden Police officer, was arrested for 12 counts of Rape and 12 counts of Computer Exploitation of a Child after an investigation. According to authorities, a minor reported that they were sexually assaulted by Sheppard for three years. Law enforcement was […]
CAMDEN, AR
WJTV 12

18-year-old turns herself in for murder of 12-year-old, Jackson police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said an 18-year-old girl turned herself in to Jackson police in connection to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy on Ventura Drive. Jackson police announced the information during a press conference on Friday, June 3. Investigators previously arrested Otha Brown as a suspect in the murder case that happened […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Complex

Woman Says She’s Been Ordered to Pay Her Rapist Child Support

A Louisiana woman is seeking justice after her alleged rapist was granted full custody of her daughter. Crysta Abelseth told WBRZ the assault took place in 2005 when she was just 16 years old. She claims she was at a bar when she met a then-30-year-old John Barnes, who offered to take her home. Abelseth, now 32, says Barnes instead took her to his residence and raped her on his living room couch. She says the attack resulted in pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#Rapist#Brooklyn#Dna Test#Violent Crime#Wbrz News#Newsnation#Mypillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJTV 12

Woman released, not charged in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman who was taken in to custody by Hattiesburg police after a shooting on Monday, June 13 has been released. Investigators said a man was shot in his leg following a domestic dispute. The woman was initially taken into custody. However, police said she was released and no formal charges […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former MDOC probation officer pleads guilty to 4 counts of embezzlement

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, State Auditor Shad White announced a former Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) probation officer pled guilty to four counts of embezzlement. Dendrick Hurd was arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office in December 2021. White said Hurd abused his position as an MDOC probation/parole officer to embezzle […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Texas man arrested after 25lbs of meth found in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said they discovered 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on Wednesday, June 15. Investigators said a deputy stopped a white Infinity car on the interstate for a traffic violation. The officer become suspicious of possible drugs in the car. Officials said a […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

2 arrested, teenager found in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was located and two people were arrested Sunday in Marion County for trespassing and child endangerment. According to Marion County Sheriff’s Department, officers stayed at an area known as “Ride Out Falls,” searching for an adult man and a juvenile. Officers searched the area by vehicle, on foot, […]
MARION COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Sheriff admits ‘dropping the ball’ after woman ordered to give up child to her accused rapist

A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
Oxygen

Man Allegedly Uses Girlfriend To Lure Ex Into Fight So He Could Murder Her

A Georgia man is accused of using his girlfriend to lure his ex into a fight so that he could murder her. Colvin Lindsey allegedly orchestrated a fight between his current girlfriend Teandra Brox and ex-girlfriend De'ja McCrary. South Fulton Police say that McCary drove to the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton on May 25 at the behest of Lindsey, 11 Alive reported over the weekend.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

29K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy