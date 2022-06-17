Statewide Bible Reading

On Saturday, June 18th, the Vidalia Swim Team hosted their annual VST Invitational at the Vidalia Aquatics Center. The team performed very well, earning 1st place out of 8 teams and bringing home a number of high points winners. In the 6 & Under Age Division, Kaylee Page earned 1st place for the girls and Carter Tomberlin earned 2nd place for the boys. Easton Moore earned 2nd place in the Boys 7-8 Age Division. In the Girls 13-14 Division, Autumn Moore earned 2nd place. 1st place in the 15-18 Boys Division went to Reece Brown. Overall, the team had a great showing with lots of personal best times.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO