Toombs County, GA

Statewide Bible Reading

By Kathy Hilt
 4 days ago

Toombs County will be participating in the 4th Annual GA State Bible Reading on July 7 (7/14) beginning...

Toombs Grand Jurors Indict Couple For Animal Cruelty

The Toombs County Grand Jury recently convened and was presented 15 cases to consider for indictment by the office of Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tripp Fitzner, and the Grand Jurors returned all as true bills meaning they believe there was enough evidence presented to charge the individuals with crimes.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Tammy Poole, Soperton

Tammy Poole, age 52 of Soperton, joined the choir of angels on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022 while surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she was the second born of seven children in her family. At an early age her family moved to Soperton where Tammy made her lifelong home.
SOPERTON, GA
Vidalia Swim Team Host Annual Invitational Meet

On Saturday, June 18th, the Vidalia Swim Team hosted their annual VST Invitational at the Vidalia Aquatics Center. The team performed very well, earning 1st place out of 8 teams and bringing home a number of high points winners. In the 6 & Under Age Division, Kaylee Page earned 1st place for the girls and Carter Tomberlin earned 2nd place for the boys. Easton Moore earned 2nd place in the Boys 7-8 Age Division. In the Girls 13-14 Division, Autumn Moore earned 2nd place. 1st place in the 15-18 Boys Division went to Reece Brown. Overall, the team had a great showing with lots of personal best times.
VIDALIA, GA

