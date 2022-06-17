Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Laccie Lynn Marvin, of Underwood, on Thursday for OWI 1st Offense. The charge stems from an accident with injury at Juniper Road and L34. Marvin was held on $1,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also reports 32-year-old Marvin Blake Wright, of Omaha, Nebraska, was transported from Douglas County Corrections to the Pottawattamie County Jail to address outstanding warrants for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempt to Commit Murder, Burglary 1st, Carrying Weapons, Criminal Mischief 5th, Discharge of Firearms in City Limits, Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Going Armed with Intent, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. Wright is being held on $71,000 bond.