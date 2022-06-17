ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawattamie County, IA

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Report

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPuq7_0gDvr2Wf00

(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Laccie Lynn Marvin, of Underwood, on Thursday for OWI 1st Offense. The charge stems from an accident with injury at Juniper Road and L34. Marvin was held on $1,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also reports 32-year-old Marvin Blake Wright, of Omaha, Nebraska, was transported from Douglas County Corrections to the Pottawattamie County Jail to address outstanding warrants for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Attempt to Commit Murder, Burglary 1st, Carrying Weapons, Criminal Mischief 5th, Discharge of Firearms in City Limits, Domestic Abuse Assault 1st Offense, Going Armed with Intent, and Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon. Wright is being held on $71,000 bond.

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

(UPDATED) Crash investigation in Adair County results in the arrest of a Nebraska man who was shot June 9th during an allegedly home break-in

(Greenfield, Iowa) – An investigation in Adair County that began June 9th with a reported crash and the recovery of a stolen vehicle, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Omaha. Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports that at 5:42 p.m., Monday (June 20) the Adair County Sheriff’s Office served two arrest warrants upon 25 year-old Luis Penaloza Garcia of Omaha, Nebraska upon his release from a Des Moines Hospital, Monday evening. The charges for which the two arrest warrants were issued, include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree; Theft in the 1 st Degree; Theft in the 2nd Degree; and Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree. The total bond for all charges has been set at $70,000 CASH ONLY to the Court.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested an Oakland, Iowa, man on drug possession charges. Police conducted a traffic stop near Highway 34 and 4th Streets in Red Oak for a traffic infraction early this morning. Officers arrested 44-year-old Matt Len Staley for possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Intruder who was shot multiple times now faces charges in Iowa

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A man who was shot after allegedlybreaking into an Adair County home earlier this month has been released from the hospital and faces new charges. Twenty-five-year-old Luis Penaloza Garcia, of Omaha, Nebraska, is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree theft and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Underwood, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Pottawattamie County, IA
Pottawattamie County, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 55-year-old Terrance Foster, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the I-80 eastbound ramp and 5th Street in Adair on June 18th. While running Foster’s information, Foster called an emergency 911 communications center knowing that he was not reporting an emergency. A probable cause search was conducted after the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A green leafy substance inside the butt of a cigar was located that field tested positive for marijuana. Two boxes with a total of nine vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance and a plastic grocery sack with $1,800 in cash was also located. Foster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Controlled Substance Violation, and False Report to Public Entity. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Omaha woman arrested on drug, child-abuse charges

Stanton County Sheriff’s deputies stopped an Omaha woman on Saturday night on Highway 275 for speeding then arrested her on drug charges while having kids in the vehicle. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, at about 7:00, officers pulled over the vehicle for speeding just east of Norfolk. The driver,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sunday accident on 84th Street claims life of Springfield man

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officials said one person is dead after a rollover accident over the weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened Sunday night. Authorities said first responders were called to the area of 84th Street south of State Highway 66 around 10 o'clock. 19-year-old Cole Shemek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Firearms#City Limits#Owi 1st Offense#The Sheriff S Office
1380kcim.com

Passenger Ejected In Rollover Accident Near Guthrie Center; Occupants Report Only Minor Injuries

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released the details of a Friday afternoon rollover accident just east of Guthrie Center. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Noah Avenue and Highway 44. Their investigation found a 17-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 she was driving and entered the north ditch. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its top. Authorities say an 11-year-old male passenger was ejected through the back window during the rollover but sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Guthrie County Hospital by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The driver and a 14-year-old male passenger also noted minor injuries and were transported by private vehicle. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Three transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) Three people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County on Friday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Katrina Sanders, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 southbound on Noah Avenue from Highway 44. Sanders lost control and the truck entered the northbound ditch where it rolled.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man injured in Cass County crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man is recovering after a plane crash in southeast Nebraska,. The Cass County Sheriff's office said it happened Sunday. Dispatch received a call from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center about a missing plane that may have possibly crashed earlier that day. The original location...
WHO 13

Crash in Fremont County leaves 3 injured and 2 dead

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A crash in Fremont County Saturday evening resulted in three people being injured and two teenagers passing from their injuries. The Iowa State Patrol responded to a crash at around 7:38 p.m. that occurred on I-29 N near mile marker 16 The driver of a 2021 Dodge Charger lost control and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KCCI.com

Siblings killed in Iowa crash, three others sent to hospital

PERCIVAL, Iowa (KETV) — The Duchesne Academy confirms a student was among the two Gretna teenagers killed in acrash in Iowa Saturday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on I-29 near Percival. The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Rogelio Martinez lost control and struck a Jeep driven by 20-year-old...
PERCIVAL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Osceola Man Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) This morning around 3:45am Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Nature Avenue. While investigating Deng Bulis, 20, of Osceola was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Bulis recorded a .113 and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked and held on a $1000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Omaha man arrested after multiple disturbances in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 31-year-old Omaha man is in custody after multiple incidents in northeast Nebraska on Friday. According to a press release, Norfolk Police officers were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue Friday night at 9:18 p.m. NPD had received reports of an intoxicated man who was initiating verbal arguments and refusing to leave the business.
NORFOLK, NE
KETV.com

Homeowner arrested, investigators charge him with arson

OMAHA, Neb. — A homeowner is facing a charge of arson after Omaha fire investigators said their house was intentionally set on fire. Crews were called to the home near 34th Street and Newport Avenue Thursday night. Firefighters noted light smoke was coming from the roof. According to officials,...
KETV.com

Waterloo crash seriously injures 2 women

WATERLOO, Neb. — Officials are investigating a crash that seriously injured two women in Waterloo. According to police, the crash happened around midnight on 240th Street, north of Center Road. Police said a truck and car were involved in the crash, but details of the crash are unknown.
WATERLOO, NE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy