Of the many welcome benefits of our new post-pandemic reality, the return to normal in terms of a resumption of professional conferences is a potent symbolic indicator that the COVID-19 tide has been pushed back. While travel may not yet be fully back to normal, especially to certain international destinations, it is nice to at least be able to attend local events with fellow professionals. The return of the conference circuit is perhaps most welcome to the tireless professionals that put together these events. On the IP side, many did yeoman’s work in making the transition to virtual events — and while their efforts may have met with success, I am sure they are most pleased with the ability to execute on in-person conferences once again. Even for the demanding audience that is the IP bar.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO