ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Tiny Terrors 5 Group Exhibition @ The Dark Art Emporium

By Bella Harris
beautifulbizarre.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you ready for all the things that go bump in the night…for the creepy, the spooky, the wildly weird and wonderful? Yes? Then mark your calendars because The Dark Art Emporium invites you join them this weekend as they celebrate the opening of one of their BIGGEST shows of the...

beautifulbizarre.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coloradoboulevard.net

Tour de Laemmle: Pasadena’s Final Showing

The curtains are closing on the Laemmle Playhouse 7. After 20 plus years as a fixture of the Playhouse Village (formerly Playhouse District), Laemmle Playhouse 7 is leaving Pasadena. If you are a fan of independent, foreign, or art house cinema, you have probably seen a movie at the Playhouse 7.
PASADENA, CA
Evie M.

If you're a time traveler, this wild store in Echo Park is the place for you

The Echo Park Time Travel Mart in Los Angeles, CAMcrotty Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. I miss living in California so much. It truly is one of the most unique states in the entire country. There's so much history and places that'll make you say quote what? Quote at your doorstep it's almost impossible to see it all. Or at least it was for me. This is the only excuse I have from missing a gem Like the Echo Park Time Travel Mart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Leimert Park

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we bring you a classic episode: Producer Baudelaire Ceus travels to Leimert Park, a unique neighborhood in Los Angeles characterized by its historical relationship to Black liberation. Our podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
sunnews.org

Seal Beach’s July 3 Band on Sand 2022 event canceled by organizers

Last week, the organizers of Band on the Sand announced the cancelation of the long-standing local summer celebration. The Beach House issued the press release on social media, and via the Chamber of Commerce. The release was dated June 9. The first paragraph said: “Wednesday, June 8th. The Beach House,...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Evie M.

Don't ever visit this Yorba Linda Cemetery on June 15th

The Yorba Cemetery in Yorba Linda, CABluesnote on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license. I always enjoyed Yorba Linda. A city with a small town community, smiling faces, just a nice place to live and be. Just outside of Los Angeles, (27 miles to be more exact), Yorba Linda has earned its reputation as "one of the best small cities in America". But did you also know it was haunted?
YORBA LINDA, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach's new water playground opening at Alamitos Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Long Beach will soon unveil its newest beach attraction just in time to kickstart summer. Wibit, an inflatable aquatic playground, opens to the public on June 25 - and it's completely free!. It is configured in an eight-shape, connecting multiple floating play structures including a springboard...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Art Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Dark Art Emporium#The Art Pit Dae Podcast#Owner#Soundcloud#California 90802 Located
CBS News

Fourth of July 2022 Fireworks Shows And Events Across Southern California

Summer events have roared back post-pandemic, and with the Fourth of July just around the corner, that means fireworks shows, parades, and family fun!. Torrance is inviting its residents to enjoy a 25-minute fireworks show on Monday, July 4 starting at 9 p.m. The show will feature patriotic music to complement 1,220 shells being fired, and can be seen the West Parking Lot of the LA County Court House, 825 Maple Ave., and at the LA Galaxy Sports Complex, 555 Maple Ave. Attendance is first come, first serve at both locations, where food, tobacco products, folding chairs with straight legs or spikes, canopies, glass containers, and aluminum cans will be prohibited. The show will also be broadcast live on Spectrum channel 3, Frontier FiOS channel 31, on YouTube.com/TorranceCitiCABLE and TorranceCA.Gov/CABLE.
TORRANCE, CA
musicfestivalcentral.com

Love Long Beach Announces 7th Anniversary Lineup

Love Long Beach was born in 2013 to bring the beauty of its namesake city to light and offer guests a singular, immersive festival experience outside the urban chaos of Los Angeles. Six fruitful editions later, the magic returns to its picturesque home of ShoreLine Aquatic Park on July 23 & 24 for its highly awaited seventh edition.
LONG BEACH, CA
grimygoods.com

The Best Juneteenth Concerts and Events in Los Angeles

Celebrating Black freedom in the U.S. and honoring Los Angeles’ Black culture and community, we present you with the best Juneteenth live music events in Los Angeles! While you’re out there enjoying the festivities, and this especially goes for all non-Black folx, make sure you’re supporting Black culture in America in every way on this very special, and long overdue Nationally recognized day of triumph and beauty. Juneteenth is now a Federal Holiday! As it should be! Support your local Black-owned businesses on Juneteenth and always.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [6-18-2022]

By the time you read this it might be too late to take advantage of Langer’s half-off deal to celebrate their 75th anniversary (yum!), but fret not… there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy your Saturday. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (June 18)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Juneteenth is Here, Here Are Some Black-Owned Restaurants in LA

From sweet lattes to mouth watering sliders here are some Black owned restaurants to support this Juneteenth and every other day around LA. Serves coffee, specialty lattes, tea and various food items. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Address: 170 North La Brea Avenue Inglewood, CA, 90301. Sip...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

These LA neighborhoods have the most water waste complaints

LOS ANGELES - As the record-breaking drought in California gets worse, water districts are imposing unprecedented restrictions on customers. It also has led to the most complaints about water waste the city of Los Angeles has ever received. In the month of May alone, the city of LA received 314...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy