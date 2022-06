For those wanting to help Benzie shelter animals, I’d like to clarify that donation checks should be made out to the Benzie County Animal Control and Shelter. Over the years, I donated to the Animal Welfare League, mistakenly believing that I was directly assisting the county’s most vulnerable animals at the shelter. This is not the case, though it can be confusing. Currently, the AWL assists the shelter with emergency medical bills and occasional food donations only.

BENZIE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO