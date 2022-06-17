Len Schrader and Aramis Wells on Cannon Falls Fire Muster and Northfield Fire Department 150th Anniversary

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO