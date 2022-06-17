ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Len Schrader and Aramis Wells on Cannon Falls Fire Muster and Northfield Fire Department 150th Anniversary

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLen Schrader of the Minnesota Fire Engine Club and Aramis Wells...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Repair work underway to fix buckled pavement on Highway 169

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Work crews have temporarily closed a portion of of the southbound left lane of Highway 169 between Mankato and St. Peter to repair some pavement buckling. These occur when the air temperature changes from moderate to extreme heat. The sun heats the pavement, and the pavement...
MANKATO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Is A Great Reminder To Pay Attention On All Minnesota Boat Launches

So this happened in Dakota County, but in reality, you could substitute Dakota for any number of Minnesota county names. A driver, pulling his boat out of the water, forgot that his vehicle was in reverse when he exited, resulting in both his car and boat going back into the lake. It's a good reminder to double-check everything while you are on area boat launches.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
bulletin-news.com

Grain Bin Accident Kills Worker in Southern Minnesota

A 36-year-old Pemberton man was killed in a grain bin accident in Steele County, Minnesota, on Thursday. According to a Crystal Valley Cooperative release, Paul Frantum, a Crystal Valley employee, was apparently loading a train in Hope when he got enveloped in a grain bin. Around 9:20 p.m., emergency responders got a call and began rescue efforts.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannon
bulletin-news.com

Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing at Apartment in St. Paul

A 46-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man in St. Paul’s North End on Monday, the same day the victim was released from jail, was charged on Friday. In Ramsey County District Court, Dwight David Ford of St. Paul is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Christopher Shawndale Pryor of Minneapolis in an apartment complex in the 100 block of Winnipeg Avenue.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Video: Combine driver mows down traffic barrels in construction zone

(FOX 9) - The driver of a combine mowed down traffic barrels and barricades on Highway 212 in McLeod County earlier this month. Matthew J. Zeller of Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota said Aaron Lukes of Coell, Inc. captured video of the incident around 4 p.m. on June 8 near the intersection of Highway 212 and McLeod County Road 1, east of Glencoe.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Falls, MN
City
Northfield, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Man Killed in Highway 610 Crash

Authorities have identified a man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park. The Minnesota State Patrol says Christopher Nimpson, 31, of Brooklyn Park, died when the 2010 Volkswagen Jetta he was driving struck a bridge pillar. The crash happened on eastbound Highway 610 near Highway 252 shortly before 5:30 a.m. Friday.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KEYC

Hot temperatures cause road pavement to buckle

WASECA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - The hot temperatures causing some area roads to buckle, creating danger for drivers. The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook that the county has experienced 3 concrete blowouts on Old Highway 14 due to the extreme heat. Blowouts can apply to any concrete...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
KEYC

22-year-old killed in I-35 collision between semi and pickup truck

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) identified the person who died in a collision between a semi and a pickup truck on I-35 Monday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Robertson of Glenville, Minnesota. According to the incident report, Robertson was northbound in a Dodge pickup truck when a southbound semi blew a...
GLENVILLE, MN
Power 96

Speed Believed To Be A Factor In Deadly Twin Cities Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - Speed apparently was involved in a deadly crash in a Twin Cities suburb on Friday. The crash occurred in Brooklyn Park around 5:30 am on Highway 610 near Highway 252. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car driven by 31-year-old Christopher Nimpson left the...
CBS Minnesota

Extreme heat shatters car windows, buckles roads

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- The recent triple-digit temperatures are presenting challenges for some drivers.A WCCO viewer named Emily discovered her car's back windshield shattered Monday morning.Eli Padilla with LaMettry's Collision in Inver Grove Heights says extreme heat, wind and pressure can sometimes do that to tempered glass."Lots of times even if you have a small crack or rock chip on the glass already, it'll have a starting breaking point that way," Padilla said.Keeping the car cool, even cracking the windows, is the best move, according to glass repair experts."You could put it in a carport, a garage," said Ron...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
minnesotamonthly.com

Top Shops for Ice Cream in Minnesota, 2022

Slathering on sunscreen, heading to a cabin for the weekend, and hosting bonfires with friends are all signs that point to ice cream season. Check out these shops across Minnesota that are taking advantage of the heat and our taste for something sweet. TWIN CITIES METRO AREA. Adele’s Frozen Custard...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy