ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Buy Full Spectrum CBD Oil in Pennsylvania - 5 Best Full-Spectrum CBD Tinctures

By David Baker
pghcitypaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know that there are never ending road projects all across the country but seriously I don’t think it could be any worse than our Pennsylvania roads. It seems like around every bend and turn there is another backup for construction. That is one of my necessities for daily CBD dosage....

www.pghcitypaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Wolf Administration suspends Pennsylvania's biodiesel fuel requirement

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The Wolf Administration has announced a suspension of Pennsylvania's two-percent biodiesel fuel requirement. The suspension will run through July 26 in an effort to ease the low stock and spot shortages of diesel fuel. It will allow out-of-state diesel to be sold in Pennsylvania, which is one of the only states that requires a mix of biodiesel in diesel. "This step was a proactive measure to help ensure the to help ensure that fuel is available to keep the supply chain functioning and food and other products in the marketplace and on consumer tables during extraordinary circumstances," the administration said in an email. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture will monitor the conditions that impact the available supply and the suspension may be modified or extended if deemed necessary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Adjusting Cannabis Compounds, Can Genetic Modification Of Hemp Eliminate THC And Boost CBD? One Company May Have The Answer

Is it possible to bioengineer cannabis to either eliminate THC production completely or increase it to higher levels?. One biotech company from Fort Wayne, Indiana, has found a way to do just that. After previous success, Growing Together Research Inc. (GTR), is broadening its research and product development capabilities to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Pennsylvania Health

Comments / 0

Community Policy