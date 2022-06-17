ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

‘It just gets worse and worse’: Abilene residents respond to study that says $350 million needed to fix deteriorating roads

By Tyler Henderson
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WmFha_0gDvq9jx00

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene has 1,396 miles of lane roadway throughout the city, and one study shows that one-third of all local roads leading to residencies and businesses are considered “seriously damaged” or a “failed road.”

Overall, Abilene’s Road Network Inventory received a score of 46 out of 100, which is in the poor range of 40-54. This score varies between three main road types in Abilene network – arterial roads , which are long roads with few access points that direct traffic away from property with typical speed limits of 50-70 miles per hour, local roads , which are most roads in city limits, designed to provide access to residences, businesses, farms, and more with typical speed limits of 20-40 miles per hour, and collector roads , which are shorter roads designed to connect local roads to arterial roads with typical speed limits of 35-55 miles per hour.

It’s updated information like this that has residents of the Abilene area asking for help, and they’re saying the patchwork done has only created more problems.

If you take a drive down some of Abilene’s residential roads, you may see large cracks run for blocks on end, large potholes and dark pavement patching old potholes.

“It’s just been patchwork, patchwork and after that, more patchwork,” Lifelong Abilenian Nelson Mota said.

The 32-year-old Mota has lived on the north side of Abilene since he was a young kid, moving away in 2017 for college and returning with his wife in 2017. At the time, Mota wanted to build a house, but settled for buying a house just a block away from his childhood home and noticed not a lot changed in the neighborhood, including the streets.

“It’s pretty much the same, but obviously over the years they [streets] get deteriorated,” Mota said.

He said excitement began to grow when he returned as the city started repaving some of the major roads just a few blocks away, but as they progressed on the streets, that excitement turned to frustration.

“For some reason, they skipped us and the block next to us and it never got done.” Mota said. “But now, every time it rains, it gets flooded and the patchwork, I don’t believe it works.”

A study was done by a third-party company, Fugro, and contracted by the City of Abilene to determine the severity of the damage on it’s streets. The results back up Mota’s concerns, as 75% of local roads are graded in at least ‘poor’ condition, and one-third of Abilene’s local roads are in the ‘serious’ or ‘failed’ categories.

For 76-year-old Harlan Mclamore has lived in the same home since he was born, just a few blocks away from Cal Young Park. He said growing up, the current road stopped at the end of his property line, but quickly turned into one of the busiest roads in the area in the late-70’s and early-80’s.

“We’ve got a tremendous amount of traffic here, and it just gets worse and worse.” Mclamore said.

He said after returning from his deployment, the quietness of his house was overtaken by the hustle and bustle of city employees rushing down his street. Now, Mclamore said you’d be hard pressed to see a city employee drive down his road.

“The city don’t even come down the road anymore,” Mclamore said. “It [the road] got so bad that they quit coming down it.”

He said during heavy rains, the potholes get bigger, the gravel around the patched spots gets pushed up against his curb and it creates a worse driving experience for him and his family.

The City of Abilene held a Street Maintenance Meeting on Thursday night, receiving public comments on the current street conditions, while also discussing potential solutions to the problem.

One of those solutions could be raising the street maintenance fee, which according to the Fugro study, shows if Abilene continues with their current amount of street funding could see their roads degrade into the 30’s and cost nearly $350 million to repair and reconstruct the roads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

Related
BigCountryHomepage

‘Abilene does need more housing’: 97% apartment occupancy, economic growth adds to need for affordable housing

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The rising price of rent for Big country Residents tells a story of supply and demand. It’s a story put into words by Brenda Huffity, of Weidner Apartment homes, at the city’s Planning and Zoning meeting at the beginning of June. “Abilene is currently 97% occupied in apartments and 99% leased,” […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Elmwood residents support installation of sidewalks on S 14th

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Elmwood neighborhood resident, David Sierakowski has loved to go on walks and bike rides in his neighborhood for almost 30 years. “Going out for an afternoon elliptical and one thing that’s nice about our neighborhood is that it’s really supportive of that environment,” Sierakowski said. But beyond his neighborhood on South […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
colemantoday.com

UPDATE - Electricity Being Restored

Update as of 8:15 am: Power has been restored to our members in the Coleman area. If you are experiencing an isolated outage, please call our office at 325-625-2128. Both the City of Coleman and Coleman County Electric Cooperative report a power outage is affecting the county early this morning. According to Coleman County Electric Cooperative, "we are aware of a widespread outage out of our Coleman substation due to a transmission problem that is also affecting the City of Coleman. Our phones are down temporarily."
COLEMAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WARNING: Dyess conducting explosive disposal Wednesday, expect noise pollution

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department (APD) issued an advisory Tuesday, ahead of expected noise pollution Wednesday. According to this tweet from APD, Dyess Air Force Base will be conducting an Explosive Ordinance Disposal beginning Wednesday morning. Area residents should expect to hear loud explosions between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 that afternoon.
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#It Just Gets Worse#Potholes#City Limits#Speed Limits#Urban Construction#Ktab#Road Network Inventory
BigCountryHomepage

‘Inconsiderate of Traffic’: Residents of Downtown Abilene complain of increased traffic incidents, injuries since return of Bird Scooters

ABILENE Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With the recent reappearance of E-scooters on the streets of Abilene, concerns of safety have been raised. Cities around the state have reported injuries resulting from use of the scooters – especially in areas with high alcohol consumption. “Ever since they started bringing these things to the urban centers around America, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘What do we do with the roads?’: Advisory board meets to decide future of the Street Maintenance Fee

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Abilene residents voted in favor of a Street Maintenance fee in 2018, a mandatory review date was set. The Street Maintenance Fee Advisory Board was set to meet on the fourth anniversary of the ordinance’s June 14, 2018 enactment. “[Essentially] to decide whether the program has been a good program […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: 41 people arrested in Abilene this weekend, nearly half for drugs and alcohol

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  300 block of Moore Drive – Assault Family Violence A female reports she was scratched by […]
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Homeless Abilene Area Students Need New Shoes for School – Please Help

The first day of school, for Abilene Independent School District, is Wednesday, August 17th. That means we're less than 2 months away from the start of a new school year. That also means there will be students who begin the school year without new clothes, shoes, food, and even school supplies. That's because there are approximately 1,200 students in our area that are considered homeless. That's according to my most recent conversation with AISD Homeless Liaison Darren Cox.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

164% difference in COVID cases across Taylor County in a week, more cases expected to peak over the summer

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A weekly summary report from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District showed that virus cases in the county rose from 64 cases to 169 the span of several days – urging officials to encourage the public to remain vigilant about the virus. Public Health Director Annette Lerma said the spike could […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy