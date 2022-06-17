UPDATE: Hardware Sales identifies shoplifting suspects

Washington State law enforcement authorities say they have finally identified the bodies of two murder victims who were killed over 40 years ago. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office say a man found in a landfill by a bulldozer operator in 1977 is confirmed to be Blaine Has Tricks, whose death was categorized as a homicide at the time. A woman whose partial remains were found in a steep ravine by U.S. Forest Service surveyors in 2009 is confirmed to be Alice Lou Williams, who was first reported missing in 1981. Collectively, the identities of the two perplexed law enforcement for decades.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO