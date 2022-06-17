ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

UPDATE: Hardware Sales identifies shoplifting suspects

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham hardware store is asking for the public’s help identifying two shoplifters. Hardware Sales posted on its Facebook page that one of...

Comments

Sicario..
4d ago

Hardware Sales prosecutes to highest level no matter what the product is or the cost of it. If you feel like taking a 10 cent bolt they will prosecute you to the fullest. If people would stop stealing so many business could drop their cost up to 10%. Let that sink in for a while.

11
William Trueman
4d ago

They might but it’s up to the local courts. Also recently the BPD arrests them but they are usually released before the paperwork is processed. Hardware sales used to prosecute. But in this current lawless climate they are just throwing good money away. It’s sad, if you really think about it. This used to be a great area to live and grow up in. Now it’s just a cesspool. I have not enjoyed Belligham becoming a dumpster fire.

4
 

