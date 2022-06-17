Yankees continue Bronx dominance with walk-off: 'True home field advantage'

The Yankees finished off a sweep of the Rays by beating Tampa at its own game, outplaying their opponent in the field and grinding out three low-scoring victories to open up a double-digit lead in the AL East.

Tied at one apiece in the bottom of the ninth, Anthony Rizzo blasted his fifth career walk-off home run to make it seven wins in a row for the surging Bombers.

“On nights we don’t hit, we come through and get the hits when we need to,” Rizzo said.

It was also the team’s 14 th straight win in the Bronx, the team’s longest home winning streak since 1961. Four more would tie the franchise’s all-time record, set in 1942.

“This place is a true home field advantage around the league,” Rizzo said. “The louder these fans get, the more advantage we have.

“To do this here at Yankee Stadium is amazing.”

Everything seems to be going right for Rizzo and the Yankees, even when things seemingly go wrong. Luis Severino was a late scratch from his scheduled start in Thursday’s series finale, as be battled a fever and chills, so Clarke Schmidt put up a scoreless outing while Ryan Weber allowed just one run in relief after being signed to a major league deal and called up from Triple-A just hours before the game.

Whatever the Yankees seem to need, they’re getting right now. The result is the best record in baseball and a historic start to the season.

“Behind the closed doors, how much fun we have…the group of guys make it fun to come,” Rizzo said. “Our coaching staff has been phenomenal, the training staff, from top to bottom.”

