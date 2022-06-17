Man dead after Friday morning shooting in Knoxville

A man was found dead in Knoxville after a reported shooting Friday morning.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 200 block of McKinley St. The adult male suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the suspect left on foot through a nearby alleyway.

