Knoxville, TN

Man dead after Friday morning shooting in Knoxville

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

A man was found dead in Knoxville after a reported shooting Friday morning.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the 200 block of McKinley St. The adult male suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the suspect left on foot through a nearby alleyway.

Knoxville, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
CBS Chicago

Man shot, wounded at North Avenue Beach; 3 officers injured breaking up fight hours later

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot and wounded at the North Avenue Beach. The shooting happened at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday at the beach near Castaways Bar & Grill.Police said a man was shot by another man who was taken into custody by officers soon afterward.The Fire Department reported one man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition. The suspect was taken to Area Three police headquarters and a gun was recovered, police said.Hours later, around 10:50 p.m., three officers were struck by a 16-year-old boy while responding to a fight at the same location. An officer with scrapes and arm laceration and a second officer with a swollen eye were treated on the scene.  A third officer was struck with an unidentified object in the back and taken to a local hospital. The 16-year-old offender was taken into custody and charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Pittsburgh, PA
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

