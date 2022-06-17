Man dead after Friday morning shooting in Knoxville

Officers were called to a home on Florida Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. for a domestic assault. They say 49-year-old Shawn Haidze choked a woman with an object and then tried to cut her with a steak knife.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition Tuesday evening after being shot and wounded at the North Avenue Beach. The shooting happened at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday at the beach near Castaways Bar & Grill.Police said a man was shot by another man who was taken into custody by officers soon afterward.The Fire Department reported one man was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition. The suspect was taken to Area Three police headquarters and a gun was recovered, police said.Hours later, around 10:50 p.m., three officers were struck by a 16-year-old boy while responding to a fight at the same location. An officer with scrapes and arm laceration and a second officer with a swollen eye were treated on the scene. A third officer was struck with an unidentified object in the back and taken to a local hospital. The 16-year-old offender was taken into custody and charges are pending.
A man was shot on Pittsburgh’s North Side on Federal Street Thursday night just before midnight. When officers arrived they found the man and transported him to the hospital in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.
A 17-year-old Colorado Springs girl whose body was found inside the Walgreens store where she worked had expressed concerns about a 28-year-old coworker who made her uncomfortable because he had a crush on her, according to a police affidavit used to secure the man's arrest in connection with her death.
Business owners and residents on the South Side looking for answers to increasing gun violence, especially on east Carson Street, are offering solutions to Mayor Ed Gainey. We applaud the city’s response to recent South Side shootings.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
