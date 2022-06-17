ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Grand jury declines charges for Youngstown manslaughter suspect

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReWyt_0gDvpCL600

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury decided this week to not indict a Youngstown man on manslaughter charges.

Eddie Bryant, Jr. had been accused of involvement in the death of Cornell Kennedy a year ago on the city’s North Side.

Liberty shoot-out defendant asks judge if he can ‘plead for the death penalty’

But members of the grand jury determined there wasn’t enough evidence to try Bryant.

Bryant had been free on bond from that case when he was arrested last weekend on an unrelated domestic violence charge in Warren.

At this point, authorities in Mahoning County say they will not be prosecuting him in the death of Kennedy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Bond set for Youngstown murder suspect, deemed flight risk

Bond is set at $1 million cash surety for a Youngstown man charged in connection with the shooting death of a man at a gas station. Samuel Byrd, 68, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Tuesday afternoon. He is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Keimone Black at the Shell gas station on South Avenue.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Grand Jury#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
streetfoodblog.com

EL man pleads responsible to assault, harassment | Information, Sports activities, Jobs

LISBON — Sentencing was set Sept. 9 for Dillon T. Dellapenna, 25, Financial institution Avenue, East Liverpool, who pleaded responsible to assault, a fourth-degree felony, and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony, throughout a current listening to in Columbiana County Widespread Pleas Courtroom. Misdemeanor expenses of resisting...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Area Man Accused of Attempting to Illegally Purchase Firearm Due in Court Today

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who reportedly attempted to illegally purchase a firearm in Tionesta is facing a hearing on Tuesday morning. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 42-year-old Michael Lynn Strohl, of Jackson Center, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, with Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller presiding.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
cleveland19.com

Parma police find puppy stolen from Petland

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from the Parma Petland store on June 17, was found safe by Parma police. Officers said the nine-week-old puppy was recovered on Monday, June 20 and then returned to the store. Arthur Gaston, 25, of Cleveland is charged with theft. He...
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Man killed in weekend shooting outside Akron bar

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 38-year-old man who was found outside of the Oasis Bar in the 600 block of North Howard Street early Sunday morning. Akron police were called to gunshots fired around 2:15 a.m. outside of the bar....
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy