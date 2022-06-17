WATCH: Police to provide update on Alabama church shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Vestavia Hills Police are set to provide an update on Thursday’s church shooting that left two people dead and another injured.

Police said the shooting happened at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Crosshaven Drive shortly after 6:20 p.m.

Several law enforcement agencies responded to the area and initially announced one person had died as a result from the shooting. VHPD Captain Shane Ware announced a second victim had died just prior to 9:30 p.m. The condition of the third shooting victim is currently unknown.

Police said the suspect, currently unidentified, walked into the church where a group of people were meeting, began shooting and struck three victims.

VHPD is expected to provide an update on their investigation into the shooting at 9:30 a.m. Friday morning. CBS 42 will stream the news conference live in the video player above.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a statement on the deadly shooting:

As we are learning about the shocking and tragic loss of a life at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia, we want to offer our prayers for the victim’s family, the injured and the entire church community. I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody. This should never happen — in a church, in a store, in the city or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation Gov. Kay Ivey

