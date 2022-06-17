ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City tapped as host city for 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Dan Weinbaum
98.1 FM KMBZ
98.1 FM KMBZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AwuGw_0gDvoyjT00

Kansas City, MO – A gathered crowd downtown erupted in joyful cheers as FIFA announced Kansas City would be one of 11 US cities to host soccer matches for the World Cup in 2026.

The slogan "We want the World Cup" quickly turned to "We GOT the World Cup"﻿ . A number of banners around town will need to be changed.

FIFA, international soccer's governing body, chose North America to host the World Cup in 2026 - and picked cities in Canada, Mexico and the US to host matches.
Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia and Seattle and Kansas City, Missouri, were the newcomers among the 11 US sites picked to host games.
Cities not chosen were: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Nashville, and Orlando.

The bid to host World Cup games has been many years in the making for Kansas City , reports 610 Sports. FIFA representatives visited the Kansas City Metro in October to go over plans for hosting games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, providing practice facilities for teams, and meeting requirements for providing lodging, transportation and fan fest locations.

Kansas City had long been considered a strong contender to receive a bid as a host city, thanks in part to the tremendous soccer facilities in the Metro, the capacity of Arrowhead Stadium and celebration areas.

The World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and multiple studies show each host city could expect anywhere from $100 million up to $700 million in economic lift. The Big 12 Basketball tournament, which is Kansas City's biggest sporting event every year, brings about a $20 million lift to the local economy over the course of a week.

Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, which hosted the 1970 and ’86 finals and will become the first stadium in three World Cups, was selected along with Guadalajara’s Estadio Akron and Monterrey’s Estadio BBVA.
In Cananda: Toronto’s BMO Field and Vancouver, British Columbia’s B.C. Place were picked.

And now, soon, Kansas City will take its place on the world's stage.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
City
Philadelphia, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Houston, MO
City
Denver, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2026 Fifa World Cup#World Cups#International Soccer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
98.1 FM KMBZ

98.1 FM KMBZ

Kansas City, KS
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
715K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Kansas City.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmbz

Comments / 0

Community Policy