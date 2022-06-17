Kenneth E. “Ken” Rausch

Paul Edward VonDach, age 74, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home. He was a retired associate of Borcher’s Carpet in Columbus where he was a skilled installer for over 40 years. A graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Paul was known as a great pool player and dearly enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a patriotic, hardworking man. He was born June 2, 1948 in Columbus to the late Donald J. and Louise Mae Caldwell VonDach. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sheila O’Hara, Judy Kennedy and Catherine VonDach; and a dear friend, Walter “Wally” Ambose. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn C. Sparks VonDach, whom he married March 9, 1991 in Plain City; his children, Jim (Chris) Love, Tami (Jason) Conrad, DJ (Shannon) Adams and Rob (Stacy) Adams; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Brody, Danielle, Josh, Jessica, Shae, Ashton, Tori, Taylor and Maycen; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Connie Jackson; his brothers, Rudy VonDach and Jacob VonDach; a brother-in-law and fellow Marine comrade, Delmas (Jenny) Sparks; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
