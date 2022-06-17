Kenneth E. “Ken” Rausch

Virginia “Nadene” Coykendall Underwood, age 89, of Cardington, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Morrow County Hospital. She was a retired office manager/administrative assistant to the president of R. B. Powers Company in Ashley where she was associated for more than 30 years. Nadene was very active with the Republican Party and was a member of Business and Professional Women (BPW). A supportive and devoted wife of a lifelong farmer, she was a member of Center United Methodist Church. A 1950 graduate of Cardington High School, Nadene was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes and loved reading and enjoying the peacefulness of sitting on her front porch swing. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born January 6, 1933 in Morrow County to the late Elmer and Ruth Davis Coykendall. She was also preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 57 years, Dale J. Underwood; her siblings, Aldene Branscum, Earl Vaun Coykendall and Gary Coykendall. She is survived by two daughters, Raima (Gale) Ritchie and Vena (Dave) Counts, both of Cardington; her grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Shook, Joel (Atina) Partlow, Chad (Teresa) Counts and Cory Counts; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Shook, Rylie (Derek) Goodman, Raelynn Counts, Joshua Shook, Peyton Counts and Xavier Counts; her in-laws, Harrel Branscum and Carol Coykendall; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Center United Methodist Church in Cardington where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be beside her husband at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

