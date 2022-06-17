ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, OH

Kenneth E. “Ken” Rausch

By Editorials
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth E. “Ken” Rausch, 49, of Irwin, died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, June 15, 2022, at his home. A 1991 graduate of Fairbanks High School, he was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps and also attended Hocking College. He was also a life member of St. John’s Lutheran Church...

Paul VonDach

Paul Edward VonDach, age 74, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday, June 17, 2022 at his home. He was a retired associate of Borcher’s Carpet in Columbus where he was a skilled installer for over 40 years. A graduate of Buckeye Valley High School, he was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served in Vietnam. An outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing. Paul was known as a great pool player and dearly enjoyed his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a patriotic, hardworking man. He was born June 2, 1948 in Columbus to the late Donald J. and Louise Mae Caldwell VonDach. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Sheila O’Hara, Judy Kennedy and Catherine VonDach; and a dear friend, Walter “Wally” Ambose. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Evelyn C. Sparks VonDach, whom he married March 9, 1991 in Plain City; his children, Jim (Chris) Love, Tami (Jason) Conrad, DJ (Shannon) Adams and Rob (Stacy) Adams; his grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Brandon, Brody, Danielle, Josh, Jessica, Shae, Ashton, Tori, Taylor and Maycen; several great-grandchildren; his sister, Connie Jackson; his brothers, Rudy VonDach and Jacob VonDach; a brother-in-law and fellow Marine comrade, Delmas (Jenny) Sparks; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial with full military honors by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard will follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Scott C. McGinnis

Scott C. McGinnis, 58, formerly of Marysville, died unexpectedly April 30th, 2022, in Rockhampton, Queensland Australia. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, July 9th at the Dover Township Hall, 16650 Church St., Marysville, from 1-3 pm. Graveside services will be held 11 am Monday, July 11th at Hathaway Cemetery in West Mansfield with Bishop Michael Cooper Sr. officiating. A full obituary will appear closer to service dates. Ingram Funeral Home, Marysville, is assisting the family.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Nadene Underwood

Virginia “Nadene” Coykendall Underwood, age 89, of Cardington, died Sunday, June 19, 2022 at Morrow County Hospital. She was a retired office manager/administrative assistant to the president of R. B. Powers Company in Ashley where she was associated for more than 30 years. Nadene was very active with the Republican Party and was a member of Business and Professional Women (BPW). A supportive and devoted wife of a lifelong farmer, she was a member of Center United Methodist Church. A 1950 graduate of Cardington High School, Nadene was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes and loved reading and enjoying the peacefulness of sitting on her front porch swing. Above all, she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born January 6, 1933 in Morrow County to the late Elmer and Ruth Davis Coykendall. She was also preceded in death in 2008 by her husband of 57 years, Dale J. Underwood; her siblings, Aldene Branscum, Earl Vaun Coykendall and Gary Coykendall. She is survived by two daughters, Raima (Gale) Ritchie and Vena (Dave) Counts, both of Cardington; her grandchildren, Melissa (Greg) Shook, Joel (Atina) Partlow, Chad (Teresa) Counts and Cory Counts; her great-grandchildren, Jessica Shook, Rylie (Derek) Goodman, Raelynn Counts, Joshua Shook, Peyton Counts and Xavier Counts; her in-laws, Harrel Branscum and Carol Coykendall; and many other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Center United Methodist Church in Cardington where the family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will be beside her husband at Glendale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Center United Methodist Church. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is handling funeral arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
CARDINGTON, OH
LeRoy Risner

LeRoy Risner, 82, of Marysville, died Tuesday afternoon, June 14th, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family after months of failing health. A lifelong farmer and Union County resident, he was retired from Parker-Hannifin Hydraulic (formerly Dennison/ABEX) in Marysville. A natural homebody, he would often be found gardening and feeding his fish at his pond, and he loved dogs, especially his current two, Makayla and Max. He enjoyed collecting antiques and going to farm auctions and watching old westerns. An ornery and boisterous man, he enjoyed teasing and “causing trouble” with those closest to him.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Donald Ray Friend

Donald Ray Friend, 55 of LaRue, died unexpectedly Thursday June 16, 2022 at his home. He was born November 10, 1966 in Marion to Clarence and Margaret (Strait) Friend Sr. Ray was a dedicated employee of J-Lenco in LaRue. He was a very complex man, he was artistic, musically inclined, a perfectionist, jokester and someone who loved adventure.
MARION, OH
Arnie Eugene Lewis

Arnie Eugene Lewis, 85, of Raymond, Ohio passed from this life Saturday night, June 18, 2022 at Memorial Hospital of Union County in Marysville, Ohio. He was born on October 25, 1936 in Isonville, Kentucky, the son of Troy J. and Ella Bessie Lewis. He was one of 13 children and was preceded in death by his parents, 4 infant siblings, a sister Dottie, and 2 brothers, John and Berl.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Richwood Sports Festival Raises $3K

The Richwood Sports Festival hosted its 43rd annual Father’s Day road race Saturday which included the a 5K road race, a 2-mile fun walk, and two new events that were added to the Festival this year, a 400-meter run for kids under 12 and a Father’s Day shuttle relay. The Richwood Sports Festival Father’s Day race dates back 44 years, with COVID having cancelled the event in 2020.
RICHWOOD, OH
June 21, 2022

June 17, 2022 1:01am Drug Paraphernalia As a result of a traffic stop in the 10000 block of US Route 42, a deputy charged Tyler J. Robinson, age 19 of Emory, Texas and Christina M. Jennings, age 29 of Fort Pierce, Florida with possession of drug paraphernalia. A report was taken, #22- 0495. 3:31am Property Damage Crash A deputy responded […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
Gone Fishin’

MARYSVILLE – After experiencing several days of blistering heat, the City of Marysville, in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, caught a break this weekend as the temperatures cooled just in time for the Family Fishing Fest at the Upground Reservoir Park on Raymond Road Saturday. As...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Leon’s Garage And Rise FM Present Cochren & Co. Sunday

Dove Award nominee and Billboard Top 10 veterans Cochren & Co. will be making at stop on their nationwide tour at Leon’s Garage, 326 E. 5th St., Sunday, June 26, at 6 p.m. The show is sponsored by Leon’s Garage and Rise FM. Admission to the show is...
MARYSVILLE, OH
Richwood Man Dies In Car/Utility Vehicle Crash

LEESBURG TOWNSHIP – On Monday at approximately 4:02 pm, the Union County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call reporting a serious injury crash in the 24000 block of State Route 37 in Leesburg Township. Deputies and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department, Northern Union County Fire and...
RICHWOOD, OH
Mother Nature Brings The Heat

WILMINGTON – You probably didn’t notice that the Summer Solstice – that one minute each year that the Earth is closest to the Sun – occurred at 5:13 a.m. this morning, but Mother Nature is going to remind us of the event by sending us yet another heat wave over the next few days.
WILMINGTON, OH
New To Union County? Then The Development Council Wants Your Input

UNION COUNTY – Are you new to the Union County/Marysville area, having moved here within the past two years? Then the Union County-Marysville Economic Council wants to hear from you. Things the Council is interesting learning from the Union County newbies include: Why did you move here? What were...
UNION COUNTY, OH

