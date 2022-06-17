California high school softball: Meet SBLive's 2022 Second Team All-State

After announcing our First Team All-State Softball Team on Monday, it's time to release SBLive's Second Team All-State for the 2022 season.

*Note that P/DP (pitcher/designated player) indicates a two-way inclusion.

SECOND TEAM:

P/DP Randi Roelling – Central Catholic – JR.

A Cal commit and the 49ers Sac-Hi Sports South Pitcher of the Year, Roelling led the Raiders to a 27-5-1 record and the Sac-Joaquin Section D3 finals with her two-way play. She went 18-4 with a 0.72 ERA and led the state in strikeouts by a large margin with a total of 418 in 183.2 innings. Roelling also batted .320 with 26 RBIs, stole 14 bases, and hit a team-high six home runs.

P/DP Sofia Elliott – Mission Viejo – SO.

Elliott was one of the top breakout stars in SoCal to lead Mission Viejo to a Southern Section Division 2 title and Regional Division I semifinals appearance. She went 22-4 with a 1.84 ERA and batted .443 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs. Elliott saved much of her best pitching for the playoffs where she dominated, and was also named the Orange County Register's Player of the Year.

P/DP Delainey Everett – Oakdale – JR.

Everett, the 49ers Sac-Hi Sports South Player of the Year, had a huge two-way season to lead the 26-3-1 Mustangs to the CIFSJS D3 semifinals. The Mississippi State commit went 13-3 with a 0.47 ERA and 196 K's, and also hit .451 with six home runs, 35 RBIs, and a 1.441 OPS.

P/DP Kylee Magee – Canyon (Anaheim) – SR.

The Arizona State commit went 23-5 with a 0.82 ERA and 338 K's in 169 innings on an elite team. Magee also batted over .400 with multiple home runs.

P/DP Shannon Keighran – Saint Francis (Mountain View) – SO.

Photo by Sam Stringer

Keighran was a two-way star on the top team in the state. She hit .515 with six home runs and 25 RBIs, and went 14-1 with a sub-1.00 ERA and 124 K's in 76 innings mowing down the best teams in California.

C Grace Jenkins – St. Francis (Sacramento) – SR.

Jenkins helped power the Troubadors to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 2 finals hitting .489 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs, 37 runs scored, and a 1.570 OPS. The UConn commit also had an impressive fielding percentage of .996.

INF Kiki Estrada – Orange Lutheran – SR.

The L.A. Times 2022 Player of the Year and an Arkansas commit, Estrada batted .500 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs despite drawing an astounding 31 walks. She registered a 1.632 OPS.

INF Samantha Rey – Notre Dame (Salinas) – JR.

A Central Florida commit and the Monterey Herald's Player of the Year, Rey lifted the Spirits to the Central Coast Section Division 2 semifinals hitting .577 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, 37 runs scored, 56 total hits, and a lofty 1.594 OPS. Rey is also known for her work in the field.

INF Emily Jones – Westlake – SR.

The Stanford commit hit .593 with 54 hits, 34 RBIs, five home runs, 47 runs scored, and 17 stolen bags in only 26 games. Jones finished with a 1.516 OPS and was also an elite defensive player at SS for one of the better teams in the state.

INF Taryn Kern – Archbishop Mitty – SR.

Kern, an Indiana commit, helped slug the Monarchs to a 26-5 record and Central Coast Section Open Division finals appearance. She hit .527 with 13 homers, 11 doubles, 31 RBIs, and an impressive 1.682 OPS, and also scored 40 runs.

UTIL Reina Zermeno – Sheldon – SR.

The San Jose State commit helped lift the Huskies to a Sac-Joaquin Section D1 title with both her bat and her defensive versatility/consistency. Zermeno hit .505 with six home runs, 38 RBIs, 42 runs, and an OPS above .500, and didn't commit an error all season.

OF Regan Shockey – Chino Hills – SR.

Shockey hit .547 with 28 RBIs, stole 21 bags, and scored 38 runs through the regular season. She is committed to Arizona.

OF Kyra Chan – Torrey Pines – SR.

Chan batted .560 with a 1.442 OPS and 29 RBIs, stole 26 bases in 28 tries, and scored 44 runs. The Stanford signee was also a top-flight defensive player.

OF Anika Ewert – Mater Dei – SR.

The Bowdoin College commit was a standout defensive player and hit .556 as well. Ewert was also a threat on the base paths, stealing 44 bases and scoring 42 runs.