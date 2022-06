The great and the glamorous of Europe descended on Oslo this weekend to toast the coming of age of its future queen, Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, who turned 18 in January. While Covid restrictions put paid to any grand celebrations at the start of the year, the same cannot be said for now, with a two-day extravaganza culminating in a glittering gala hosted by the princess's grandparents, King Harald and Queen Sonja, at the Royal Palace.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO