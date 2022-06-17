Obituary Notices – June 17, 2022

City of Tacoma announcement. The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill three positions on the Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities, including two member positions and one youth position, between the ages of 16 and 18. The Tacoma Area Commission on Disabilities consists of 11 volunteers from Tacoma and Pierce...
The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Amanda Anderson, BBA in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude. Fircrest. Emma Harper, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Cum Laude. Hayden Saalfeld, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, Honors...
By the fall of 1940, Fred Oldfield registered for the draft, as all young men were required to do. But Fred also had the chance to pursue his art education. “My brother Whitey’s occupation was mostly gambling,” Fred wrote. “He became friendly with a drifting artist and paid him $2 a day to teach me to paint. Whitey spent ten dollars on me, and I learned as much as there as in any school or class I ever attended.”
City of Puyallup announcement. Puyallup, WA – The City is hosting a public ceremony to dedicate the “We Are One” project, a collaboration with the Puyallup School District to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion through artistic expression. The ceremony will be held on the second floor of the College Center building at Pierce College on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 2 pm.
Associated Ministries announcement. For the first time, Associated Ministries and WorkForce Central are partnering with City of Fife to bring a joint event offering access to life-changing resources and services that meet crucial needs for those who are unhoused, with the ultimate goal of supporting individuals into stable housing and employment opportunities.
Tacoma Business Council announcement. Crime continues to increase across Tacoma. Homicides are at 22 for the year (11 at this time last year). Property crime is up significantly as well; burglaries are up 60.2%, motor vehicle theft is up 88.2% and robbery is up 117.5%. See the Citywide data below.
Weed’em out is the slogan for the Noxious Weed Control Board (NWCB), and it is great to see growing awareness and actions to slow the spread of invasive weeds like shiny geranium and herb-robert. The hard truth is that much of the invasive plant removal work will only delay the invasion. The necessary step that doesn’t get enough attention is on page four of the NWCB field guide for Western Washington, “Developing and managing healthy plant communities that contain a diversity of native and non-invasive plants will help your landscape resist weed invasions, while meeting other land-use goals.”
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a a two-day planning meeting on Wednesday, June 22, at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, June 23, at 6 p.m. and a special meeting/workshop on Wednesday, June 23, at 5 p.m. The meetings will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube.
Downtown On the Go announcement. Explore the vibrant musical culture of downtown Tacoma in this 0.5 mile walk, led by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association (TYSA). The walk will begin at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, July 6 in Pierce Transit Park/Theatre Square Park (the park next to Theater on the Square) and lead throughout the downtown Theater District, Antique Row, and Opera Alley. Enjoy performances along the walk that highlight a variety of arts organizations and learn more about the history and programs that these groups offer! At the end of the walk, enjoy ice cream and popsicles provided by the TYSA Board of Trustees. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available on the tour. After the in-person walk, the tour will be available on the free GeoTourist app.
Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement. June is National Homeownership Month and we also celebrate Juneteenth, otherwise known as Freedom Day. While our nation has come a long way since Juneteenth, one of the chief drivers of racial inequities that persists today is historic discrimination in U.S. housing policy—particularly discrimination against Black Americans.
City of Tacoma social media post. Apply to serve on a Committee, Board or Commission (CBC). We have positions open on the Equity in Contracting Advisory Committee, Transportation Committee & Tacoma Creates Advisory Board. Learn more & apply cityoftacoma.org/cbc.
The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on June 23 remotely at 5:30 pm. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here.
City of Lakewood announcement. Sealed bids will be received by the City of Lakewood at the office of the City Clerk at 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, Washington 98499-5027, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 7, 2022, and not later, and will then be opened and publicly read aloud in the Council Chambers shortly thereafter.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The public is invited to learn about Clover Park School District’s 2022-23 draft budget at a virtual community forum at 4:30 p.m. on June 21, 2022, using the ZOOM Web Conferencing and Meeting application. Individuals who wish to attend this forum can do so by...
The May 2022 Board Review can be seen here.
Peg and I saw the film Hedwig and the Angry Inch when it came out in 2001, which was a long time from our rock and roll roots. We look forward to the opening band as well as the production itself. We have front row seats. Let your imagination take...
