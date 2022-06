Orange County Animal Services (OCAS) will receive a $20,000 grant from the national nonprofit Petco Love next week. The grant is in support of the OCAS Working Barn Cat program. Those cats are often not socialized enough to be adopted into an indoor home but make for great workers in places like barns and stables. Additionally working barn cats can be used to better control rodent populations.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO