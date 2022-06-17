ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Town celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

By Angela Brown
battlefordsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a day to celebrate Indigenous culture when the Town of Battleford hosted National Indigenous Peoples Day on Thursday. While the day officially takes place June 21, the town wanted to give more people an opportunity...

battlefordsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Attention managers: if you expect First Nations' staff to do all your 'Indigenous stuff', this isn't support – it's racism

Workplaces can be hostile, overwhelming and unwelcoming places for many First Nations Peoples. My research has explored how this is the case in many organisations, including universities. White organisations often expect First Nations People to take on additional unpaid work such as providing cultural expertise, educating colleagues and additional networking with First Nations organisations. Often this is done without the First Nations person being given any avenue to be promoted to a leadership role. White people can react negatively when a person of colour questions or tries to change what white people consider common understandings. Due to these environments, it often...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy