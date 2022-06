Floods in Bangladesh continued to wreak havoc Monday with authorities struggling to ferry drinking water and dry food to flood shelters across the country’s vast northern and northeastern regions, officials and local media said. More than a dozen people died across the country since the monsoon began last week, authorities said. The government called in soldiers Friday to help evacuate people. Ekattor TV station said millions remained without electricity.Enamur Rahman, junior minister for disaster and relief, said that up to 100,000 people have been evacuated in the worst-hit Sunamganj and Sylhet districts, and about 4 million people have been...

