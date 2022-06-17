ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Clint Bowyer, former NASCAR driver and current analyst, involved in deadly Missouri crash

By Zach Dean, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LawYS_0gDvmarh00

Clint Bowyer was noticeably absent from the NASCAR on FOX booth during last Sunday's race from Sonoma, and now we know why.

According to a Kansas City FOX affiliate, Bowyer — a Kansas native — was involved in a deadly car accident earlier this month. A 47-year-old woman died in the crash.

According to the crash report, the incident happened before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 near Osage Beach, Missouri. The Lake Ozark Police Department said Bowyer was driving westbound when he struck a woman walking on a ramp.

A police report states that Bowyer immediately hit the brakes, called 911 and helped point first responders to the victim. It also states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample.

5 THINGS TO KNOW:Here are 5 things to know about former NASCAR driver and current FOX analyst Clint Bowyer

SUAREZ WINS SONOMA:Daniel Suarez destroys piñata, Dillon calls BS on Chastain, Harvick's fed up with pit crew

ELLIOTT GOES NUTS:Chase Elliott loses his mind, Logano warns Byron, and Kurt Busch has this 'rare' quality

DANICA IS BACK:Hendrick wins again, Kyle Busch tells us how he really feels, and Danica Patrick returns

Clint Bowyer Racing released the following statement to FOX4:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family ... this is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

FOX Sports also released a statement, saying “we are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Bowyer, 43, has been in the NASCAR on FOX booth since last season. He won 10 races over a 16-year Cup career that ended in 2020.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Autoweek.com

NASCAR Truck Results: Cup Regular Todd Gilliland Gets Dirty at Knoxville

Todd Gilliland made his first 2022 Camping World Truck Series start a good one Saturday night in Knoxville, Iowa. The full-time Cup Series rookie held off Truck Series veteran John Hunter Nemechek on a four-lap, race-ending restart dash to win the Clean Harbor 150 at the storied half-mile dirt track.
KNOXVILLE, IA
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Powerful Message

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, took to Twitter on Sunday with a powerful message. The 23XI Racing Team driver posted a message in honor of Juneteenth. Wallace shared his thoughts on the holiday and the influence the Black community has had on American culture.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Osage Beach, MO
TMZ.com

NASCAR's Clint Bowyer Struck And Killed Woman In Tragic Car Accident

Former NASCAR star Clint Bowyer struck and killed a woman in a tragic car crash earlier this month, according to new police documents obtained by TMZ Sports. The accident, per a Lake Ozark Police Dept. crash report, happened on June 5 at around 9 PM in Missouri -- just hours after Bowyer had finished working a gig as a TV analyst for a NASCAR Cup Series race in Madison, IL.
MISSOURI STATE
Racing News

Jeremy Mayfield details the raid on his house

Mayfield hinted that NASCAR played a role in the raid following an alleged failed drug test. Back in 2009, multiple sports were fighting drug issues. NASCAR elected to create a drug policy. However, in the initial policy, drivers weren’t given a list of drugs they couldn’t take. On...
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

Former NASCAR Driver Stuck and Killed Woman Walking on Highway

A former NASCAR driver struck and killed a pedestrian on a highway exit ramp in southwest Missouri earlier this month, according to the Associated Press. Clint Bowyer was involved in a crash on a ramp off of U.S. 54 near Osage Beach, Missouri on June 5. He stopped immediately after the accident and called 911. The woman, 47-year-old Mary Jane Simmons, died on the scene, according to police.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Bowyer
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Logano
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Danica Patrick
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Daniel Suarez
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Covering F1 On Sunday

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick is now involved in broadcasting races, and this past weekend, she called Formula 1's Canadian Grand Prix. Patrick was in the booth in Montreal as Red Bull's Max Verstappen held off Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton to win the event. She drew a fair share of positive reviews on social media for her analysis.
MOTORSPORTS
Popculture

AEW's Jeff Hardy Arrested on Multiple Charges

Jeff Hardy has been arrested again. According to Marc Middleton of Wrestling Headlines, the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and former WWE star was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on Sunday night. He was booked on charges of Driving While License Canceled/Suspended/Revoked, Violation of Restrictions Placed on Drivers License, and DUI Alcohol/Drugs Third Offense within 10 Years. As of this writing, Hardy is incarcerated at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona, Beach, Florida, and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
658K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy