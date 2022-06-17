Clint Bowyer, former NASCAR driver and current analyst, involved in deadly Missouri crash

Clint Bowyer was noticeably absent from the NASCAR on FOX booth during last Sunday's race from Sonoma, and now we know why.

According to a Kansas City FOX affiliate, Bowyer — a Kansas native — was involved in a deadly car accident earlier this month. A 47-year-old woman died in the crash.

According to the crash report, the incident happened before 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, near U.S. 54 and Missouri Highway 242 near Osage Beach, Missouri. The Lake Ozark Police Department said Bowyer was driving westbound when he struck a woman walking on a ramp.

A police report states that Bowyer immediately hit the brakes, called 911 and helped point first responders to the victim. It also states Bowyer showed zero signs of impairment and provided a roadside sample.

Clint Bowyer Racing released the following statement to FOX4:

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me. My thoughts and prayers are with the family ... this is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

FOX Sports also released a statement, saying “we are deeply saddened by the news of this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Bowyer, 43, has been in the NASCAR on FOX booth since last season. He won 10 races over a 16-year Cup career that ended in 2020.